4652 Beach Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

Stunning 2 Bedroom 2 Bath View Home in West Seattle - Never tire of the beautiful Puget Sound and Blake Island view this home offers. Enter into the living room with fireplace and take in the water view from across Beach Drive. Dining room opens to deck and kitchen. Two bedrooms and a full bath complete the main floor. The lower floor has a large family room with fireplace, laundry, 3/4 bath and lots of storage.



Please note this property does not allow pets.



We will be working on safely scheduling showings. Thank you for your understanding.



Please contact the Property Manager at (206) 212-2244, or by email at bhiller@cbdanforth.com, to schedule a showing or with questions. Move in funds required are first month’s rent and refundable security deposit. Screening fees are $40.00 per adult 18 years and older. Contact Byron Hiller for more information.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5803716)