Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

4652 Beach Dr

4652 Beach Drive Southwest · (206) 212-2243
Location

4652 Beach Drive Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Alki Point

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4652 Beach Dr · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1420 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Stunning 2 Bedroom 2 Bath View Home in West Seattle - Never tire of the beautiful Puget Sound and Blake Island view this home offers. Enter into the living room with fireplace and take in the water view from across Beach Drive. Dining room opens to deck and kitchen. Two bedrooms and a full bath complete the main floor. The lower floor has a large family room with fireplace, laundry, 3/4 bath and lots of storage.

Please note this property does not allow pets.

We will be working on safely scheduling showings. Thank you for your understanding.

Please contact the Property Manager at (206) 212-2244, or by email at bhiller@cbdanforth.com, to schedule a showing or with questions. Move in funds required are first month’s rent and refundable security deposit. Screening fees are $40.00 per adult 18 years and older. Contact Byron Hiller for more information.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5803716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4652 Beach Dr have any available units?
4652 Beach Dr has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 4652 Beach Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4652 Beach Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4652 Beach Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4652 Beach Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4652 Beach Dr offer parking?
No, 4652 Beach Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4652 Beach Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4652 Beach Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4652 Beach Dr have a pool?
No, 4652 Beach Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4652 Beach Dr have accessible units?
No, 4652 Beach Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4652 Beach Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4652 Beach Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4652 Beach Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4652 Beach Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
