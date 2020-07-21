4631 S Othello St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Beautiful Home with 5 Beds, 3 Bath, Fireplace, Fenced Yard and Second Kitchen! - This lovely two story Seattle home is 2150 square feet, and features a total of 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, fireplace, a large and updated kitchen, living and dining rooms. The downstairs of the home has two more bedrooms, a full bathroom and family room, and the added enjoyment of a second kitchen area! The yard is fenced yard with deck.



Pets are permitted on a case-by-case basis with an additional refundable deposit; smoking is not permitted. Move-in funds required are first months rent and security deposit. Screening fees are $40.00 per adult 18 years and older.



Please call Byron Hiller for further information, or to set up a viewing, (206) 212-2244, or email at bhiller@cbdanforth.com.



You must see this home to fully appreciate it!



(RLNE2369664)