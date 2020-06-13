/
82 Apartments for rent in Silverdale, WA📍
19 Units Available
The Signature Apartments and Townhomes
2033 NW Bobwhite Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1301 sqft
Your home should fit your lifestyle! Shopping, restaurants, dog park, walking trails, close to bus lines, Pool, hot tub, basketball court, cable TV included in utilities…and much more.
20 Units Available
Wellington Apartments
3414 NW Kensington Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1196 sqft
Located a half mile from Kitsap Mall. Spacious units are close to ferry terminals and shopping. Each unit features an open floor plan and ample light, perfect for entertaining!
16 Units Available
Ridgetop Apartments
11153 Shipside Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,355
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
929 sqft
Units offer views of the Olympic Mountains and close proximity to both Kitsap Mall and Naval Base Kitsap. Apartments are spacious and clean, and are close to local malls and shopping.
23 Units Available
Silverdale Ridge
1415 NW Santa Fe Ln, Silverdale, WA
Studio
$1,439
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1073 sqft
Close to Highway 303 and Ridgetop Blvd. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, racquetball, a gym, a hot tub and a dog park.
13 Units Available
Trillium Heights
12440 Daphne Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,419
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1028 sqft
These apartment homes have all you need, just minutes from Target and Kitsap Mall. Well-appointed kitchens, balconies and fireplaces are just some of the amenities you can expect to find here.
10 Units Available
Reserve at Bucklin Hill
1255 NW Mirage Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,226
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1160 sqft
Conveniently located close to Kitsap Mall, with easy access to Highway 303. Renovated units feature washer and dryer, dishwasher, and extra storage. Residents can enjoy wooded areas, sweeping views of Olympic Mountains and lush landscaping.
12 Units Available
Cascade Ridge
1206 NW Tahoe Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1209 sqft
Treetops comes with amazing amenities such as childcare, in-unit laundry, dishwashers, parking, walk-in closets, pool, gym, media room, pool room. Easy access to the Navy shipping yard and shopping.
1 Unit Available
9644 Cutter Place NW
9644 Cutter Pl NW, Silverdale, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1747 sqft
9644 Cutter Place NW Available 08/01/20 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Silverdale Home With Mountain View - 4bd 2.5 bath two story home in Silverdale. Vaulted ceilings and bay windows provide great natural lighting.
1 Unit Available
1622 Seasons Lane NW
1622 Seasons Lane Northwest, Silverdale, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1258 sqft
1622 Seasons Lane NW Available 06/15/20 Silverdale Townhome in CK School District! - Beautiful townhome in conveniently located Breckenridge! Close to highway, bases, shopping and highly rated CK Schools! Open living, dining and kitchen with vaulted
1 Unit Available
10738 Jetty Place Northwest
10738 Jetty Place Northwest, Silverdale, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2388 sqft
4-bedroom, 2.5 bath two story with more than 2300 square feet on a private, well-maintained cul-de-sac only minutes to Bangor and Silverdale. Both spacious living room and family room provide ample space for entertaining.
1 Unit Available
4838 Northwest Walgren Drive
4838 Northwest Walgren Drive, Silverdale, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2642 sqft
Prime location close to everything Silverdale has to offer. Just up the road from the new improved Central Kitsap High School and all shopping! This large 5 Bed, 2.
1 Unit Available
8471 Town Summit Place Northwest
8471 Town Summit Pl NW, Silverdale, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2007 sqft
Located in a well established neighborhood off of Provost Rd, this 4 bed, 2.5 bath home is conveniently located to everything Silverdale has to offer! All living spaces are downstairs with formal living & dining rooms.
Results within 1 mile of Silverdale
1 Unit Available
6991 Chico Way NW #B
6991 Chico Way Northwest, Chico, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
936 sqft
6991 Chico Way NW #B Available 07/01/20 Cozy 2 bd Duplex in Chico - Cozy 2 bd 1 bath in desirable Chico location. Fresh interior paint and new flooring. Open kitchen living dining area with wood burning fireplace.
1 Unit Available
7611 Oak Park Drive Northwest
7611 Oak Park Drive Northwest, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1576 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This 3 bed, split entry home is set in a well established Central Kitsap neighborhood, conveniently located to Silverdale, Bremerton, military bases and highways. Upstairs living room features a wood-burning fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Silverdale
8 Units Available
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Fair is a sprawling community set in a lush green landscape, surrounding an outdoor pool, playground, newly renovated clubhouse, fitness center, and more! Find a place to call your own, where nature meets modern living.
9 Units Available
Arendal Apartments
21110 Viking Way Northwest, Poulsbo, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Embrace the charm of the Kitsap Peninsula at Arendal on Viking. Arendal is ideally located alongside the Olympic Mountains just 49 miles north of Tacoma and a quick ferry ride away from Seattle.
10 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1090 sqft
Welcome to Pine Ridge Apartment Homes in Bremerton.
4 Units Available
Woodcreek
2188 Northeast Hostmark Street, Poulsbo, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Woodcreek is a premier community offering brand new and newly updated apartments and townhomes. Nestled in a quiet wooded neighborhood in the charming town of Poulsbo, living at Woodcreek offers an amazing lifestyle.
1 Unit Available
1319 N Rainier Ave.
1319 North Rainier Avenue, Bremerton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1319 N Rainier Ave. Available 07/03/20 Charactor and Old world charm meets refreshed and updated. - This 4bdr 1.
1 Unit Available
5026 Chico Way NW
5026 Chico Way Northwest, Erlands Point-Kitsap Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Located in CKSD - Classic Home - This home is in the desirable CK school district and boasts three levels of living with a bedroom on the main, 3/4 bath with laundry room, large kitchen with eating space and spacious living room and dining room.
1 Unit Available
433 NE Inspiration Street
433 Northeast Inspiration Street, Poulsbo, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1700 sqft
433 NE Inspiration Street Available 07/06/20 New Poulsbo Home - New 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Poulsbo off Viking Way.
1 Unit Available
6507 Newaukum Place NE
6507 Newaukum Place Northeast, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1659 sqft
6507 Newaukum Place NE - Lovely town home in Central Kitsap. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath with energy efficient natural gas heat. Huge master bedroom includes gas fireplace, walk-in closet, and beautiful master bath.
1 Unit Available
641 Ford Ave
641 Ford Avenue, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
981 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home overlooking the city!! - Charming, updated 2 bedroom 1 bath house with attached garage off the basement. House is perched up on a hill overlooking the city.
1 Unit Available
4102 Petersville Rd NE Unit A
4102 Petersville Road Northeast, Kitsap County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1092 sqft
4102 Petersville Rd NE Unit A Available 06/25/20 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex- Illahee/East Bremerton - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 full bath duplex unit in East Bremerton.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Silverdale, the median rent is $750 for a studio, $913 for a 1-bedroom, $1,182 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,689 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Silverdale, check out our monthly Silverdale Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Silverdale area include Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, Cascadia College, and Bellevue College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
