/
/
/
yesler terrace
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:43 PM
155 Apartments for rent in Yesler Terrace, Seattle, WA
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
9 Units Available
Monticello Apartment Homes
415 Boren Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,226
451 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the historic First Hill neighborhood, you'll find several buses nearby to whisk you into the downtown business district and towards the legendary sporting stadiums.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
3 Units Available
Raleigh Ridge
411 10th Avenue, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1072 sqft
Want to live in a beautiful and convenient space? At Raleigh Ridge, we aim to make everything comfortable and convenient.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
7 Units Available
Clearwater and Star Apartments
167 11th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,265
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
857 sqft
Located just minutes from Seattle University and Seattle Central Community College. Residents enjoy units with washer/dryer, large living space and bathtubs. Community offers amazing views, gated entry and manicured landscaping.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
41 Units Available
Batik Apartments
123 Broadway, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,860
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1050 sqft
Located near the downtown area, Pioneer Square and Capitol Hill. This high-rise community boasts luxury amenities. Each apartment offers modern amenities, including modern kitchens, spacious floor plans and lots of storage.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
7 Units Available
Barclay Broadway
412 Broadway, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,411
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,628
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Barclay | Broadway is a stylish, energy-efficient and conveniently located home base, located right on Broadway in close proximity to Seattles vibrant Capitol Hill.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 01:01pm
9 Units Available
Common Terry
423 Terry Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,109
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Redefine the way you live in the city: more convenience, more comfort, more value, more savings at Common Terry.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
2 Units Available
Star Apartments
170 11th Ave, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
509 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,865
930 sqft
Located just minutes from Capitol Hill, Seattle Central Community College and Seattle University. Community offers controlled access, underground parking and amazing views. Apartments have balcony or patio, extra storage and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Alder Flats
220 10th Avenue South, Seattle, WA
Studio
$826
219 sqft
New eco-friendly apartment building in Squire Park, within walking distance of Seattle University. Simple and clean floor plans. Units feature floor-to-ceiling windows, concrete and plank flooring, and built-in desks. Laundry facilities and high-speed internet.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
28 Units Available
Cypress
120 Broadway, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,895
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,899
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,355
993 sqft
New park. New green loop. New dog park. New soccer field. New public art. So many new amenities will make you want to live in our neck of the woods.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Reverb
1023 East Alder Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,590
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
846 sqft
START YOUR COLLECTION AT 11th AND ALDER Create a living space to match your own personal collection at Reverb.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Decibel Apartments
301 12th Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,610
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,860
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
STEP ON STAGE AMID SEATTLE’S GROWING 12TH AVENUE. Plug into one of the smart designs of Decibel’s studio, one-bedroom, or two-bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
1 Unit Available
Vantage Park Apartments
1011 E Terrace St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Airy apartments have spacious kitchens, Juliet balconies and washer/dryer. Community features fireplace, couches, BBQ area and more. Located near the best of Seattle shopping and dining.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
412 11th Ave Ph 9
412 11th Ave, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
503 sqft
412 11th Ave Ph 9 Available 08/01/20 Penthouse located next to Harborview medical and Seattle University - Luxury Penthouse with great view available for rent.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
321 10th Ave South Unit #704
321 10th Avenue South, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
694 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
411 11th Avenue
411 11th Avenue, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
810 sqft
The Hillside 411 Apartments, built in 2000, is a five-story building offering 16 apartments.
Results within 1 mile of Yesler Terrace
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
$
27 Units Available
Helios
1600 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,570
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,270
1145 sqft
Enjoy an urban lifestyle in the heart of Seattle. Luxury apartments just steps from Pike Place Market. Homes feature quartz counters and private washer and dryer. Community amenities include rooftop lounge and yoga room.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
29 Units Available
Pike MotorWorks
714 E Pike St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,570
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,993
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,515
1100 sqft
Luxurious apartments in the heart of the historic community. Sleek interiors with spacious floor plans, vaulted ceilings, LED kitchen lighting and energy-efficient appliances. Gourmet kitchens and wood-style plank flooring throughout each home.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
31 Units Available
Infinity
1414 10th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,137
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,787
949 sqft
New apartments with sleek finishes, extra storage and patios. Pet-friendly. Located in a very pedestrian-friendly neighborhood. Walk to entertainment spots like Neumos and Moe Bar. Near Seattle Central College. Easy access to I-5.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
32 Units Available
The Danforth
1425 Spring Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,791
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,278
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,291
1225 sqft
New construction community at Broadway and Madison. This high-rise community sits above a Whole Foods Market. On-site amenities include a business center, library, lounge and demonstration kitchen. Luxurious interiors.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Viva
1111 East Union Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,530
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
VIVA is an apartment home offering sleek modern interiors, loft-style studios, one- and two-bedroom flats. VIVA heightens your living experience on Seattle’s Capitol Hill with total convenience and serious style.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Ruth Court
123 18th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,557
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,131
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful modern apartments in Seattle's Capitol Hill. Glass-tile backsplash and new cabinetry in kitchen. Each unit has a balcony. Amenities include a garden veranda, rooftop deck and fire pit. Bars and shops are just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
39 Units Available
The WAVE
521 Stadium Place S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,620
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,831
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,127
1589 sqft
The finest in urban living, apartments here come fully furnished with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Enjoy concierge service in a pet-friendly community, as well as gym and media room. Close to King Street Station.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
26 Units Available
AVA Capitol Hill
1530 Belmont Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,577
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,042
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,160
1142 sqft
Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Within easy walking distance to shops, dining, and nightlife. Close proximity to I-5 Freeway and public transportation. Includes gym, dog park, courtyard, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
$
23 Units Available
Harbor Steps
1221 1st Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,437
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,121
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,038
1230 sqft
Close to Waterfront Park, the Gum Wall, Seattle Aquarium, Highway 99, Seattle Art Museum, Benaroya Hall, The Triple Door, Pier 55, Pike Place Fish Market, and Seattle Great Wheel. Amenities include bike storage, car wash, on-site daycare, lending library, terraced gardens, and rock climbing wall.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMercer Island, WATukwila, WAWhite Center, WABurien, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WASeaTac, WA