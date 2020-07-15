/
/
/
Renton Technical College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:49 AM
28 Apartments For Rent Near Renton Technical College
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 12:33 PM
36 Units Available
South Lake Washington
Griffis Lake Washington
1205 N 10th Pl, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,849
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1148 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, garbage disposal, and patio or balcony. Community offers access to parking, pool, pool table, and more. Close to Sea-Tac Airport, the Seahawks new training facility, and Boeing.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 12:30 PM
20 Units Available
South Lake Washington
The Bristol At Southport
1133 Lake Washington Blvd N, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,450
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1120 sqft
Adjacent to Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park. Close to Lake Washington, I-405, Boeing, Cedar River, The Landing shopping mall, Sea-Tac International Airport. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, theater room, ocean views, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, bike storage, and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
29 Units Available
Renton Sage
4455 Northeast 12th Street, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
815 sqft
Providing 1- and 2- bedroom floor plans, this community provides a large selection of amenities, including a central location, lush landscaping and well-designed apartments with large living spaces.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
18 Units Available
Earlington Hill
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,689
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1235 sqft
If you’re looking for a place near downtown and The Landing, Alaire Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom fully renovated homes for rent in Renton, WA.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
Windsor Apartments
4415 NE 5th St, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1141 sqft
Units feature modern style, plenty of natural light, new carpet, and a convenient location in the Renton Highlands neighborhood. Residents also enjoy updated kitchens and several floor plan options.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
Sunset
Harrington Square
950 Harrington Ave NE, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,528
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,597
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,842
1002 sqft
Close to Renton Technical College, Windsor Hills Park, Highlands Elementary, I-405, Renton Highlands Library, Saar's Marketplace, Kiwanis Park, Renton Transit Center, Renton's Coulon Beach. Amenities include pet park, yoga studio, pet-friendly, community outdoor deck, short-term lease, highly walkable.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
6 Units Available
Plum Tree Park
200 SW 5th Pl, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,392
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,771
1003 sqft
With quick access to Interstate 5 and Highway 167, and only minutes from local amenities such as LA Fitness and Starbucks, these apartments feature in-unit laundry, internet connection, and 24-hour maintenance team.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated August 7 at 11:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown Renton
Chateau De Ville
110 Williams Avenue South, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1046 sqft
Chateau De Ville in Renton, Washington offers all the comforts of home in a stunning location.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
4 Units Available
Downtown Renton
95 Burnett
95 Burnett Avenue South, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,737
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
1002 sqft
Located in beautiful Renton, Washington 95 Burnett Apartments is an intimate community with a charming atmosphere. The Cedar River affords many outdoor recreational activities and the 405 is within minutes from our community.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
5 Units Available
Kennydale
Bella Vista
2100 Lake Washington Blvd N, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1348 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1535 sqft
Landscaped community of apartments and townhomes within walking distance to Lake Washington and Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park. Floor plans feature generous living areas and gourmet kitchens. Amenities include a heated swimming pool and spa.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 12:34 PM
5 Units Available
Kennydale
2000 Lake Washington Apartments
1300 N 20th St, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,436
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
932 sqft
Between I-5 and I-405. On-site fitness center, pool with a spa and sauna, and resident lounge. Off-leash dog park. Interiors feature stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings and balconies.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 12:02 PM
4 Units Available
Lexington Heights
300 Vuemont Pl NE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1221 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 405 and Highway 69. Landscaped apartment community with Lake Washington views. On-site swimming pool, athletic center, clubhouse and hydrotherapy spa. Covered and garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 12:08 PM
3 Units Available
Altitude Apartments
1620 Benson Road South, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1088 sqft
Convenient commuter location just south of I-405 in Renton. Beautiful quartz countertops, full size washer/dryers in each unit and amazing mountain and lake views in certain apartments. Pet friendly with a dog park.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
17 Units Available
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1100 sqft
The moment you arrive at Regency Woods Apartment Homes you’ll feel welcome and energized.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
8 Units Available
President Park
Crown Pointe
3788 NE 4th St, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,308
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
860 sqft
Nearby schools: Renton Technical College, Oliver M Hazen High, Maplewood Heights Elementary, Apollo Elementary, Sierra Heights Elementary, Highlands Elementary. Close to Honey Dew Athletic Fields, Kiwanis Park, Greenwood Cemetery, Heritage Park. Amenities include dog park, basketball court.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
9 Units Available
Woodcliffe Apartment Homes
1205 Grant Ave S, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
850 sqft
Woodcliffe Apartment Homes offer a panoramic view of the Olympic Mountains. Units feature dishwashers, fireplaces, microwaves, and walk-in closets. The community is pet-friendly and features a playground and pool.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
6 Units Available
Downtown Renton
Second and Main
207 Main Street South, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,602
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
1102 sqft
Conveniently located in Downtown Renton and just steps away from dining and library. Units feature upgraded cabinets, black appliances, in-unit laundry and balcony/patio. Tenants can enjoy outdoor living with courtyard lounge and BBQ area.
1 of 20
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
14005 149th Pl. SE
14005 149th Place Southeast, East Renton Highlands, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3050 sqft
14005 149th Pl. SE Available 08/01/20 Briarwood Spacious Split w/11,340 sf lot, E. Rent - Large split-level in quality, treed neighborhood of Briarwood. Newer wall-to-wall carpet throughout and interior in really good condition.
1 of 22
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Glencoe
4112 NE 27th Place
4112 Northeast 27th Place, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$4,295
3150 sqft
4112 NE 27th Place Available 08/01/20 Renton Home - Available 8/1!! Welcome to this luxurious multi-level home nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac.
1 of 18
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Kennydale
2123 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast
2123 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast, Renton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,420
1440 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 of 29
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Talbot Hill
1522 Davis Ave S unit # 1
1522 Davis Avenue South, Renton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,899
2100 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom / 3 Bath Home Newer Construction / Pets Welcome! - *** TEXT ONLY 425 835 2396 to schedule a showing NO CALLS *** 1522 Davis Ave S Renton WA 98055 You Can Apply Here: https://ivyhut.appfolio.
1 of 18
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1068 Ilwaco Place NE
1068 Ilwaco Place, Renton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2230 sqft
Exceptionally-Built, 4-Bdrm/ 2.5-Bthrm, Tri-Level Renton Highlands Home in Sought-After Neighborhood!!! - Immaculately-maintained Renton Highlands home in popular, quiet residential community. Formal living and dining room with vaulted ceilings.
1 of 25
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Renton Hill
420 Renton Ave S.
420 Renton Avenue South, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1880 sqft
Gorgeous Water View Home with 2 Bedroom & Office, 1 Car Garage and Beautifully Manicured Lawn w/Water Feature - Beautiful Renton home featuring a bright home with water views, formal dining room, gas stove, spacious master bedroom with full bath.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
President Park
1160 Monroe Avenue NE #A6
1160 Monroe Avenue Northeast, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
957 sqft
464- Beautiful Kensington Condo in Renton! - Tucked away in the GATED Kensington Condominium community this well-kept 2 bedroom 2 bath unit is a commuter’s dream.