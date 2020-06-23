4206 NE 65th

4206 Northeast 65th Street, Seattle, WA 98115 View Ridge
Large Uniquely Renovated Home in View Ridge at Bryant Park-Pet ok! - This fantastic home across the street from Bryant Park and one block from PCC has been updated and features the largest master bedroom and closet you will find in a rental. Lower floor has all new carpet and bath!
This home has 3 beds 3 baths (one totally new) and 2 other rooms that could both be offices or small bedrooms. More storage than you can fill in this home. Kitchen is modern open and offers new stainless and flooring.
There are also big beautiful skylights in the this home and; it is SOLAR powered. Electricity bills are almost nothing.
Home has a large 2 car garage with parking outside for two more. Also has a separate storage suite outside with deck and covered patio. Pictures don't do it justice.
This is a great corner lot home with tons of space and storage. Pet ok.
Text for questions: anita@northpacificproperties.com 206-228-9017 text only
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
