3843 Carr Pl N

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly media room internet access furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access media room

The cottage is a cozy oasis that sits between the neighborhoods of Wallingford and Fremont. These two bustling neighborhoods of Seattle sit on the north shore of Lake Union which is centrally located just north of downtown. This home offers easy access to South Lake Union, Downtown and University District. Enjoy easy access to sporting events, museums and theaters while still enjoying a quiet Seattle neighborhood experience.



Casual eateries, highly acclaimed restaurants and brew pubs are at your doorstep. Just a 5 min walk to Gas Works Park featuring panoramic city views and a hill popular for kites and picnics. The view of Seattle and the Space Needle doesn't get any better than this! Right there is the Burke-Gilman cycling and walking trail that runs past the park and down the canal or around the lake. Don't miss the quirky outdoor sculptures that include the gigantic Fremont Troll, lurking under the Aurora Bridge, and the towering Fremont Rocket. The Fremont Sunday Market has art, antiques and food trucks.



The cottage is fully furnished and all utilities including internet are included in the monthly rent. Three month lease is a minimum but there is an option for a longer lease as well. Please inquire.