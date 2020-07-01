All apartments in Seattle
Location

3843 Carr Place North, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
media room
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
media room
The cottage is a cozy oasis that sits between the neighborhoods of Wallingford and Fremont. These two bustling neighborhoods of Seattle sit on the north shore of Lake Union which is centrally located just north of downtown. This home offers easy access to South Lake Union, Downtown and University District. Enjoy easy access to sporting events, museums and theaters while still enjoying a quiet Seattle neighborhood experience.

Casual eateries, highly acclaimed restaurants and brew pubs are at your doorstep. Just a 5 min walk to Gas Works Park featuring panoramic city views and a hill popular for kites and picnics. The view of Seattle and the Space Needle doesn't get any better than this! Right there is the Burke-Gilman cycling and walking trail that runs past the park and down the canal or around the lake. Don't miss the quirky outdoor sculptures that include the gigantic Fremont Troll, lurking under the Aurora Bridge, and the towering Fremont Rocket. The Fremont Sunday Market has art, antiques and food trucks.

The cottage is fully furnished and all utilities including internet are included in the monthly rent. Three month lease is a minimum but there is an option for a longer lease as well. Please inquire.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3843 Carr Pl N have any available units?
3843 Carr Pl N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3843 Carr Pl N have?
Some of 3843 Carr Pl N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3843 Carr Pl N currently offering any rent specials?
3843 Carr Pl N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3843 Carr Pl N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3843 Carr Pl N is pet friendly.
Does 3843 Carr Pl N offer parking?
No, 3843 Carr Pl N does not offer parking.
Does 3843 Carr Pl N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3843 Carr Pl N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3843 Carr Pl N have a pool?
No, 3843 Carr Pl N does not have a pool.
Does 3843 Carr Pl N have accessible units?
No, 3843 Carr Pl N does not have accessible units.
Does 3843 Carr Pl N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3843 Carr Pl N has units with dishwashers.

