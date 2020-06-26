Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

3524 NE 87th Street Available 07/06/19 Wedgwood House - Available July 6th! Welcome home to your Cape Cod home in Wedgwood! This home features 3 bedrooms, original hardwoods, large grassy lot and fenced yard. The upstairs could be used as a large master bedroom or a fun oversized family room. A one car garage and three off street parking spaces for your convenience. Terrific Wedgwood neighborhood is great for walking to retail, restaurants, parks, library, pool and community center, and bus lines. Easy Access I-5, UW, Children's Hospital.



For more information or a viewing, please contact Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle - nikki@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-619-8124



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4930617)