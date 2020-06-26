All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:24 AM

3524 NE 87th Street

3524 Northeast 87th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3524 Northeast 87th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Amenities

garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
3524 NE 87th Street Available 07/06/19 Wedgwood House - Available July 6th! Welcome home to your Cape Cod home in Wedgwood! This home features 3 bedrooms, original hardwoods, large grassy lot and fenced yard. The upstairs could be used as a large master bedroom or a fun oversized family room. A one car garage and three off street parking spaces for your convenience. Terrific Wedgwood neighborhood is great for walking to retail, restaurants, parks, library, pool and community center, and bus lines. Easy Access I-5, UW, Children's Hospital.

For more information or a viewing, please contact Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle - nikki@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-619-8124

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3524 NE 87th Street have any available units?
3524 NE 87th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 3524 NE 87th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3524 NE 87th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3524 NE 87th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3524 NE 87th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3524 NE 87th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3524 NE 87th Street offers parking.
Does 3524 NE 87th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3524 NE 87th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3524 NE 87th Street have a pool?
Yes, 3524 NE 87th Street has a pool.
Does 3524 NE 87th Street have accessible units?
No, 3524 NE 87th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3524 NE 87th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3524 NE 87th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3524 NE 87th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3524 NE 87th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
