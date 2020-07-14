Amenities
Building bridges between modern comfort and practical living in Seattle’s desirable Roosevelt neighborhood, a prime location for access to the city and its surroundings.
Located in a thriving urban village, Brooklyn 65 is a brand-new boutique community featuring convenient and stylish efficiency apartment homes with stunning and satisfying shared spaces from top to bottom. Just two blocks away from the heart of Roosevelt - walk to Whole Foods, local restaurants, bars, shopping and services.
Live right on “Main Street” in your new hometown.