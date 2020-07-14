All apartments in Seattle
Brooklyn 65
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:57 AM

Brooklyn 65

1222 Northeast 65th Street · (206) 823-0855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1222 Northeast 65th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Roosevelt

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1222 NE 65th St - 411 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 233 sqft

Unit 1222 NE 65th St - 606 · Avail. now

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 257 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brooklyn 65.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
bbq/grill
bike storage
clubhouse
coffee bar
hot tub
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Building bridges between modern comfort and practical living in Seattle’s desirable Roosevelt neighborhood, a prime location for access to the city and its surroundings.

Located in a thriving urban village, Brooklyn 65 is a brand-new boutique community featuring convenient and stylish efficiency apartment homes with stunning and satisfying shared spaces from top to bottom. Just two blocks away from the heart of Roosevelt - walk to Whole Foods, local restaurants, bars, shopping and services.

Live right on “Main Street” in your new hometown.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $48 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Storage Details: $35-$75/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brooklyn 65 have any available units?
Brooklyn 65 has 2 units available starting at $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Brooklyn 65 have?
Some of Brooklyn 65's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brooklyn 65 currently offering any rent specials?
Brooklyn 65 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brooklyn 65 pet-friendly?
Yes, Brooklyn 65 is pet friendly.
Does Brooklyn 65 offer parking?
No, Brooklyn 65 does not offer parking.
Does Brooklyn 65 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Brooklyn 65 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Brooklyn 65 have a pool?
No, Brooklyn 65 does not have a pool.
Does Brooklyn 65 have accessible units?
No, Brooklyn 65 does not have accessible units.
Does Brooklyn 65 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brooklyn 65 has units with dishwashers.
