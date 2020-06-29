All apartments in Seattle
3507 SW Alaska Street
Last updated March 18 2020 at 3:13 PM

3507 SW Alaska Street

3507 Southwest Alaska Street · No Longer Available
Location

3507 Southwest Alaska Street, Seattle, WA 98126
Fairmount Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
Located just a short walk from California Avenue and all that West Seattle has to offer. Near public transportation, groceries, restaurants, bars, and entertainment. Easy access into downtown Seattle or to 99 or I-5. This spacious condo at West Point Place is bright and clean! Enjoy downtown or Cascade mountain views. Two large bedrooms with a very large walk in closet in the Master. Two full baths. Separate dining area could be used as office. Lots of closets! Stainless steel appliances. Fireplace. Reserved secured garage parking. Don't miss this opportunity. Contact Michael Hughes with Seattle Rental group for your appointment today. Michael Hughes 206-419-2660 Michael@seattlerentalgroup.com

Terms: One year or longer lease preferred

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3507 SW Alaska Street have any available units?
3507 SW Alaska Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3507 SW Alaska Street have?
Some of 3507 SW Alaska Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3507 SW Alaska Street currently offering any rent specials?
3507 SW Alaska Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3507 SW Alaska Street pet-friendly?
No, 3507 SW Alaska Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3507 SW Alaska Street offer parking?
Yes, 3507 SW Alaska Street offers parking.
Does 3507 SW Alaska Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3507 SW Alaska Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3507 SW Alaska Street have a pool?
No, 3507 SW Alaska Street does not have a pool.
Does 3507 SW Alaska Street have accessible units?
No, 3507 SW Alaska Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3507 SW Alaska Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3507 SW Alaska Street has units with dishwashers.
