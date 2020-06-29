3507 SW Alaska Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage internet access

Located just a short walk from California Avenue and all that West Seattle has to offer. Near public transportation, groceries, restaurants, bars, and entertainment. Easy access into downtown Seattle or to 99 or I-5. This spacious condo at West Point Place is bright and clean! Enjoy downtown or Cascade mountain views. Two large bedrooms with a very large walk in closet in the Master. Two full baths. Separate dining area could be used as office. Lots of closets! Stainless steel appliances. Fireplace. Reserved secured garage parking.



Terms: One year or longer lease preferred