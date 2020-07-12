/
403 Apartments for rent in Fairmount Park, Seattle, WA
The Huxley
4754 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,600
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
973 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Link Apartments
4550 38th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,524
942 sqft
Close to the West Seattle Stadium, Seattle City Park, West Seattle Family YMCA, Trader Joe's, and Jefferson Square Mall. A Built Green building.Pet-friendly apartments in a highly walkable location with a Penthouse Lounge, new firepit area, energy-efficient appliances, and private underground parking.
Elan 41
4100 SW Edmunds St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1003 sqft
Fantastic views of the skyline and Puget Sound. This community has a high walkable score. The apartments feature stainless steel appliances, in-home washers and dryers, and open floor plans. Gym and grill area available.
City Views
3021 SW Bradford St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
742 sqft
Luxurious amenities include plush carpeting, oversized closets and a cozy fireplace. Community offers rooftop lounge, on-site recycling and fitness center. Located close to the West Seattle Bridge and I-5 for easy commuting.
Aura West Seattle
4435 35th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,331
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,644
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,728
1013 sqft
Near West Seattle Stadium and many area amenities. Onsite dog park, gym, garage, and grill area. Full concierge service available. Modern interiors with a spacious layout and updated appliances.
Residences at 3295
3295 SW Avalon Way, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
493 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Fairmount Park area, North Delridge. Close to West Seattle Bridge, Trader Joe's, Westside School, Roxhill Elementary, and Denny International Middle School. Right next to West Seattle Stadium, West Seattle Golf Course, and Seattle City Park. Pet-friendly apartments with private community garden.
West Seattle Orchard
4500 36th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
950 sqft
Welcome to West Seattle Orchard, a residential community featuring several bedroom apartments in Seattle, WA.
5926 California Ave SW Unit C
5926 California Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1800 sqft
Virtual Tour Available - Vibrant West Seattle Townhome with Vaulted Ceilings - Available to tour in person after July 1st! To view a virtual tour of this property, click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.
Mural
4727 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,411
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1015 sqft
Close to Ercolini Park, Seattle City Park, Me-Kwa-Mooks Park, Trader Joe's, ArtsWest, Jefferson Square Mall, and multiple bus stops. Pet-friendly apartments with full-size washers and dryers, oversized closets, expansive windows for maximum natural lighting, and energy-efficient appliances.
4730 California
4730 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,597
649 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,501
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,551
1027 sqft
Close to Ercolini Park, Seattle City Park, Me-Kwa-Mooks Park, Trader Joe's, ArtsWest, Jefferson Square Mall, and multiple bus stops. Pet-friendly apartments in a highly walkable location, with a rooftop deck with Puget Sound views, pet washing station, 24-hour fitness studio.
Oregon 42
4502 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,275
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Luxury one- and two-bed apartments just one block from West Seattle Junction business district. Close to shops, restaurants, farmers market and nightlife. Modern kitchens, gated secure car park, bike racks, fitness center, dog wash station.
The Whittaker
4755 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,525
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1079 sqft
The Whittaker’s location in the Junction makes it easy to access parks, beach, water and recreation. When you’re ready to start exploring, West Seattle’s natural green paradise won’t disappoint.
Junction 47
4715 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,398
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,478
984 sqft
Located in sought-after West Seattle and with stunning views of the Olympic Mountains, these stylish apartments have great community amenities including parking, a 24-hour gym and residents' clubhouse. Rooms feature stainless steel finishing and patio/balcony.
Springline
3220 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,445
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
835 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments in West Seattle's Admiral District. Puget Sound and mountain views, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, fire pit, bbq/grill area, clubhouse and community garden. Close to schools.
Spruce
4555 39th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,330
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1033 sqft
West Seattle charm, with convenient access to Downtown via W Seattle Bridge. Apartments have in-unit laundry, granite counters, and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with perks: 24-hr gym, games room, garage, fire pit, and more.
Youngstown Flats
4040 26th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,449
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1075 sqft
Great location near Harbor Island shops and dining. Units feature full-sized GE washer and dryer, skyline views and private decks. Community has a rooftop deck, fitness center and movie theater.
Vega
4528 44th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,095
235 sqft
Welcome to Vega, a residential community featuring unique studio apartments in Seattle, WA.
Upton Flats
3490 SW Graham St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
929 sqft
Welcome to Upton Flats – new and exciting West Seattle Apartments.
Westside Flats
3233 SW Avalon Way, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
856 sqft
Great location, walkable to Java Bean, the farmers market, and Easy Street Records. Pet-friendly community has dog park, parking garage, and bike storage. Apartments have washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, and covered balconies.
The Blake Apartments
5020 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,540
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Take a deep breath and enjoy the view! Named for the most prominent island seen from its expansive rooftop deck, The Blake is perfectly positioned for enjoying the quintessential sunrise coffee or sunset toast while drinking in views of the Olympic
3926 19th Ave SW
3926 19th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1020 sqft
West Seattle - Pigeon Point - Large light bright Upper 2bed/1bath w huge patio!! - Unique opportunity to live in this super cool neighborhood! Beautiful 2 bedroom (one bedroom is supersized!) / 1 bath large upper unit of well-maintained duplex with
3015 SW Avalon Way APT 10
3015 Southwest Avalon Way, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
550 sqft
3015 SW Avalon Way APT 10 Available 08/08/20 Sausalito Condominiums - West Seattle - Available August 8th! This charming and cozy one bedroom and one bath ground floor condo is light and bright and has your own private balcony and patio area with a
6547 42nd Ave SW #101
6547 42nd Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
560 sqft
6547 42nd Ave SW #101 Available 08/08/20 Loft 42 Condominiums ~ West Seattle/Fauntleroy - Available 8/8 - Stylish two-bedroom condo in the desirable Fauntleroy neighborhood of West Seattle.
5949 California Ave SW
5949 California Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
$895
171 sqft
Fauntleroy Lofts offers reasonable micro studio apartments just a short walk from the California Junction. We are located on a quiet street close to shopping, dining, and nightlife.
