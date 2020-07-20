Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities garage hot tub

3421 8th Ave W Available 04/06/19 Queen Anne Townhouse - Available April 6th - This gorgeous 2 bedroom/3.5 bathroom 4-story townhouse in Queen Anne has territorial views from the top two floors! The rooftop view deck is a spectacular getaway in itself with a hot tub and private sitting area. The kitchen has designer tiles and granite countertops, modern stainless appliances, a high-end gas range with 6-top burners, pantry area, wine storage compartment, formal dining room, and eating space off the kitchen - truly a chef's dream! Hardwood floors on the main level, carpet upstairs and two gas fireplaces, one on main floor and one in master bedroom. Two bedrooms, each with full bathroom. Top floor has open floor plan that could also be used for entertaining or as a bedroom. Other special features include terraced and landscaped yard, formal entry, and one-car attached garage. Monthly landscaping service is included in your rent. Close to downtown, South Lake Union, Amazon campus, Fremont, Dexter Ave, and Seattle Pacific University. Great proximity to local shops, restaurants, cafes, and walking, running and biking paths. Sorry, no pets and no smoking.



For more information or to schedule a viewing please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2739167)