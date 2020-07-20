All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3421 8th Ave W

3421 8th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

3421 8th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
North Queen Anne

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
hot tub
3421 8th Ave W Available 04/06/19 Queen Anne Townhouse - Available April 6th - This gorgeous 2 bedroom/3.5 bathroom 4-story townhouse in Queen Anne has territorial views from the top two floors! The rooftop view deck is a spectacular getaway in itself with a hot tub and private sitting area. The kitchen has designer tiles and granite countertops, modern stainless appliances, a high-end gas range with 6-top burners, pantry area, wine storage compartment, formal dining room, and eating space off the kitchen - truly a chef's dream! Hardwood floors on the main level, carpet upstairs and two gas fireplaces, one on main floor and one in master bedroom. Two bedrooms, each with full bathroom. Top floor has open floor plan that could also be used for entertaining or as a bedroom. Other special features include terraced and landscaped yard, formal entry, and one-car attached garage. Monthly landscaping service is included in your rent. Close to downtown, South Lake Union, Amazon campus, Fremont, Dexter Ave, and Seattle Pacific University. Great proximity to local shops, restaurants, cafes, and walking, running and biking paths. Sorry, no pets and no smoking.

For more information or to schedule a viewing please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.

#avenueoneresidential #queenannerentals #forleaseseattle

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2739167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3421 8th Ave W have any available units?
3421 8th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3421 8th Ave W have?
Some of 3421 8th Ave W's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3421 8th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
3421 8th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3421 8th Ave W pet-friendly?
No, 3421 8th Ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3421 8th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 3421 8th Ave W offers parking.
Does 3421 8th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3421 8th Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3421 8th Ave W have a pool?
No, 3421 8th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 3421 8th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 3421 8th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 3421 8th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 3421 8th Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
