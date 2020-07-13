All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like Oregon 42.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
Oregon 42
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:23 AM

Oregon 42

4502 42nd Ave SW · (425) 970-9976
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Genesee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4502 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116
Genesee

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 107 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 505 sqft

Unit 522 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 505 sqft

Unit 609 · Avail. now

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 505 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 705 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,830

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oregon 42.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog grooming area
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
accessible
elevator
garage
concierge
package receiving
smoke-free community
yoga
Located in the vibrant West Seattle Junction, Oregon 42 offers the perfect combination of convenience and luxury. Our residents can enjoy a variety of boutique shops, an eclectic mix of cafe's and restaurants, and an exciting nightlife just a few blocks away from their home. On top of our amazing location, we also offer an expansive rooftop deck with a fire pit and barbecue grills, a dog run and dog washing station for your pets, bike racks, a resident lounge with kitchen and so much more! You will fall in love with the modern design of our studio, 1, 2, and live/work loft bedroom apartments! Our homes are equipped with gorgeous wood-style flooring and designer carpet, washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops. What are you waiting for? Give us a call and find your home in Oregon 42!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - 1 months rent - based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Looking for a pet friendly apartment community in West Seattle? Look no further than Oregon 42! We proudly allow cats and dogs! Now your pet has the opportunity to relax by your side and enjoy the comforts of your apartment home. We welcome 2 pets per apartment home. There is a $250 deposit, $250 pet fee, and a $15 pet rent. Our weight limit is 60 lbs. Breed restrictions apply. Please call our Leasing Office for complete Pet Policy information.
Parking Details: Other. Oregon 42 offers $105 for an assigned garage parking space. Each apartment home can have up to two spaces based on availability. Call us for more details!.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oregon 42 have any available units?
Oregon 42 has 6 units available starting at $1,285 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Oregon 42 have?
Some of Oregon 42's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oregon 42 currently offering any rent specials?
Oregon 42 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oregon 42 pet-friendly?
Yes, Oregon 42 is pet friendly.
Does Oregon 42 offer parking?
Yes, Oregon 42 offers parking.
Does Oregon 42 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Oregon 42 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Oregon 42 have a pool?
No, Oregon 42 does not have a pool.
Does Oregon 42 have accessible units?
Yes, Oregon 42 has accessible units.
Does Oregon 42 have units with dishwashers?
No, Oregon 42 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Oregon 42?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Publix / Modern
506 5th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98104
Gatsby
1145 10th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
AMLI Wallingford
1850 N 34th St
Seattle, WA 98103
AMLI Mark24
2428 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Towne
1920 Queen Anne Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Belroy Apartments
703 Bellevue Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
2900 on First Apartments
2900 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Jackson
2401 South Jackson Street
Seattle, WA 98144

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity