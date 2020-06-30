341 W Olympic Place #1.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Queen Anne View Condo - Available Feb 1st - Beautifully chic Queen Anne south slope VIEW condo. Everything about this home spells luxury! Private and secure elevator entry directly into your home. Upon arrival, you'll immediately admire the elegant finishes of this pristine, recently renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath, plus den home drenched in natural light and an appreciably peaceful setting, yet oh so close to the city. Appealing single-level, open floor plan with living room, dining room, den/media room & kitchen starring views of Elliott Bay, downtown, West Seattle & Puget Sound. French doors from the living room and dining room open to a large deck offering a view of Seattle's iconic Space Needle. Deck is plumbed for your gas grill, and just begs for summer entertaining! Remote controlled gas fireplace in the living room for instant ambiance. Large chef's kitchen features Miele, Wolf, & SubZero appliances. Dry bar with wine refrigerator. Generously scaled master bedroom with custom blackout shades, and walk in closet featuring smart built-ins. Spa-like en suite master bath with large shower, separate soaking tub, Robern slide-up mirrored cabinets, and heated floor. Across the hall you will find the 2nd bedroom, 2nd bathroom, and the laundry room. Upgrades throughout include under cabinet and in closet lighting illuminating your spaces. Hidden outlets for a clean look. Custom window coverings. Tankless on demand hot water. Awesome central vacuum system for your convenience. Attached 110 sf storage room. 2 dedicated parking spaces in a secure garage, along with extra storage in front of the parking spaces. Water, sewer and garbage are included in the rent! Also noteworthy is that just 3 homes are part of this exclusive condominium building.

This ideal location offers the best of both worlds: the residential neighborhood of prestigious Queen Anne and the convenient access of the south slope to downtown and South Lake Union. Enjoy watching boats pass by in Elliott Bay a bit longer with all the extra time saved from a quick commute into the city! Queen Anne offers wonderful schools, parks, local retail and cafes. Pop down into the city for world-class dining, major retailers, cultural and sporting events. The city is at your fingertips! One small dog considered with additional pet deposit. No smoking, thank you.



For more information or a viewing of this special property, please contact Lisa Russell, Avenue One Residential, Seattle WA - lisa@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-356-9851.



To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf



#AvenueOneResidential #ViewProperty #QueenAnne #DowntownSeattle #SLU #Amazon #Google #Expedia



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5490107)