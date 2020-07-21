All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

3010 SW Graham Street

3010 Southwest Graham Street · No Longer Available
Location

3010 Southwest Graham Street, Seattle, WA 98126
Delridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3010 SW Graham Street Available 08/17/19 Spacious and modern West Seattle Townhome! - Spacious town home in the peaceful High Point neighborhood of West Seattle. Enjoy the open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and modern features throughout. This home includes 3 bedrooms plus good sized den, laundry room, fenced back yard and detached 1-car garage.

Upstairs includes 2 large bedrooms with walk-in closets, 1 full bathroom and plenty of storage in the hallway. Middle floor includes another bedroom with walk-in closet and ensuite full bathroom with soaking tub. Middle floor also includes nice sized den and laundry room.

Entry level includes kitchen, living room with gas fireplace and dining area that opens to the lovely backyard and patio area.

Available August 17th. No pets please. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Landlord will take care of landscaping.

Move-in fees include:
First month's rent: $2,950
Security deposit: $2,950 (less application fees)

To schedule a viewing please contact Brittany at 206-372-2923 or brittanys@northpacificproperties.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3301366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 SW Graham Street have any available units?
3010 SW Graham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3010 SW Graham Street have?
Some of 3010 SW Graham Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3010 SW Graham Street currently offering any rent specials?
3010 SW Graham Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 SW Graham Street pet-friendly?
No, 3010 SW Graham Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3010 SW Graham Street offer parking?
Yes, 3010 SW Graham Street offers parking.
Does 3010 SW Graham Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3010 SW Graham Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 SW Graham Street have a pool?
No, 3010 SW Graham Street does not have a pool.
Does 3010 SW Graham Street have accessible units?
No, 3010 SW Graham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 SW Graham Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3010 SW Graham Street does not have units with dishwashers.
