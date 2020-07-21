Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3010 SW Graham Street Available 08/17/19 Spacious and modern West Seattle Townhome! - Spacious town home in the peaceful High Point neighborhood of West Seattle. Enjoy the open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and modern features throughout. This home includes 3 bedrooms plus good sized den, laundry room, fenced back yard and detached 1-car garage.



Upstairs includes 2 large bedrooms with walk-in closets, 1 full bathroom and plenty of storage in the hallway. Middle floor includes another bedroom with walk-in closet and ensuite full bathroom with soaking tub. Middle floor also includes nice sized den and laundry room.



Entry level includes kitchen, living room with gas fireplace and dining area that opens to the lovely backyard and patio area.



Available August 17th. No pets please. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Landlord will take care of landscaping.



Move-in fees include:

First month's rent: $2,950

Security deposit: $2,950 (less application fees)



To schedule a viewing please contact Brittany at 206-372-2923 or brittanys@northpacificproperties.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3301366)