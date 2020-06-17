All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:23 PM

2726 60 Ave SW

2726 60th Avenue Southwest · (206) 932-3000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2726 60th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Alki Point

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
This building is conveniently located just a half block to Alki Beach Park. Close to bus transit stops, Starbucks and restaurants. This is a West Seattle neighborhood. Enjoy living close to Alki Beach. Located on the 2nd floor with 2 bedrooms/1 bathroom, this apartment has newer kitchen cabinets and wood laminate flooring, dishwasher, newer cleaned carpet, freshly painted, a balcony and unassigned parking for one car. Laundry rooms are on every floor! This building is located less than 1/2 block from Alki Beach and has an elevator! We offer a six month lease, then month to month. Tenants pay all utilities, including electricity, and water/sewer/garbage. We never charge for application or credit check! Sorry we do not allow pets. All apartments shown by appointment only. For fastest consideration, call Alki Property Management, (206) 932-3000.

Terms: Six month lease, then month to month for no additional charge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2726 60 Ave SW have any available units?
2726 60 Ave SW has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2726 60 Ave SW have?
Some of 2726 60 Ave SW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2726 60 Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
2726 60 Ave SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2726 60 Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2726 60 Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 2726 60 Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 2726 60 Ave SW does offer parking.
Does 2726 60 Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2726 60 Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2726 60 Ave SW have a pool?
No, 2726 60 Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 2726 60 Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 2726 60 Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2726 60 Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2726 60 Ave SW has units with dishwashers.
