2726 60 Ave SW

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking

This building is conveniently located just a half block to Alki Beach Park. Close to bus transit stops, Starbucks and restaurants. This is a West Seattle neighborhood. Enjoy living close to Alki Beach. Located on the 2nd floor with 2 bedrooms/1 bathroom, this apartment has newer kitchen cabinets and wood laminate flooring, dishwasher, newer cleaned carpet, freshly painted, a balcony and unassigned parking for one car. Laundry rooms are on every floor! This building is located less than 1/2 block from Alki Beach and has an elevator! We offer a six month lease, then month to month. Tenants pay all utilities, including electricity, and water/sewer/garbage. We never charge for application or credit check! Sorry we do not allow pets. All apartments shown by appointment only. For fastest consideration, call Alki Property Management, (206) 932-3000.



Terms: Six month lease, then month to month for no additional charge.