pike place market
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:43 PM
124 Apartments for rent in Pike Place Market, Seattle, WA
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
$
27 Units Available
Helios
1600 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,570
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,270
1145 sqft
Enjoy an urban lifestyle in the heart of Seattle. Luxury apartments just steps from Pike Place Market. Homes feature quartz counters and private washer and dryer. Community amenities include rooftop lounge and yoga room.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
Viktoria
1915 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,600
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,220
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,365
1111 sqft
Minutes from Pike Place Market and the waterfront. Pet-friendly community has a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool and tenant clubhouse. Live in luxury with in-unit washers and dryers, carpeting and hardwood floors.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Post Alley Court
1408 Western Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,403
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
486 sqft
Smoke-free apartment community features convenient amenities, including elevator and internet access. Located close to Seattle Art Museum and Downtown Seattle area. Every unit feature carpet and bathtub for comfort and relaxation.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
14 Units Available
Sequel
1900 1st Ave, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1237 sqft
Excellent downtown location that's just minutes from Seattle Waterfront. Walking distance to restaurants and entertainment. Bright interiors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community also includes rooftop lounge, concierge, fitness center. Pet friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
6 Units Available
Marketside Flats
84 Union St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
924 sqft
Exclusive enclave in downtown Seattle with historic Pike Place Market just minutes away. Views of the water from the rooftop deck. Sophisticated urban homes include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
2033 2nd Ave
2033 2nd Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,450
784 sqft
The Cristalla is one of downtown Seattle's most beloved luxury high-rise condominiums, situated on the corner of 2nd and Lenora in one of the best locations offered in Belltown.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1808 Minor Avenue, #900
1808 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
564 sqft
Every building has its own personality and attributes. The community is an important aspect of city living. Welcome to Seattle’s newest premium address. NEXUS features are unmatched in Seattle, which embraces its residents with today's lifestyle.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
98 Union
98 Union Street, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1090 sqft
Formerly known as the South Arcade Condominiums, 98 Union is situated above Pike Place Market on 1st Avenue in the true core of downtown Seattle.
Results within 1 mile of Pike Place Market
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
68 Units Available
Via 6
2121 6th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,837
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,807
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,759
951 sqft
Close to Denny Park, I-5 Express, the Space Needle, the Westin Seattle, a Cinerama, and right across the street from Amazon Campus. Shopping close by at Whole Foods, Pacific Place Mall, and Westlake Center Mall. Amenities include Ground-floor restaurants, pet-friendly, zipcar onsite, eco features.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Joseph Arnold Lofts
62 Cedar St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,898
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,938
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,462
1158 sqft
Envious location in Belltown. Close to Belltown Cottage Park, Elliott Bay Trail (Terminal 91 Bike Path), Olympic Sculpture Park, Seattle Center, Pike Place Market, Highway 99, Pier 70, and Centennial Park. Pet-friendly apartments with private guest suite, rooftop deck, community herb garden.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
28 Units Available
Tower12 Apartments
2015 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,288
659 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,394
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,229
1505 sqft
Modern apartments feature open-plan kitchens, hardwood-style flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryers. Top floor 24-hour fitness studio and Sky Lounge. Prime downtown location, and walking distance from the Waterfront and Pike Place Market.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
60 Units Available
Kiara
111 Terry Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,195
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,390
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,835
1592 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Now Offering Up To 4 Weeks Free!* *On Select Homes. Call Today For Details.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
29 Units Available
Juxt
810 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,840
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
847 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! SLU's history embraces groundbreaking ideas, just like our apartment design.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
25 Units Available
True North
801 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1012 sqft
In Seattle, the environment plays a starring role in daily life.No matter how long you’ve lived here, you know that our natural surroundings, four distinct seasons and notable weather—both sun and rain—play a role in what you choose to do every day.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
16 Units Available
Walton Lofts
75 Vine St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,426
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,626
1043 sqft
Great location, steps from Olympic Sculpture Park, and the Port of Seattle headquarters. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community is pet friendly and has 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
66 Units Available
McKenzie
2202 Eighth Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,847
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,841
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,804
1317 sqft
Apartments offer stunning views, modern kitchens, and large windows. Community has rooftop open space, elevators, and street-level retail. Conveniently located close to Lake Union and the mountains.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
14 Units Available
10 Clay
10 Clay St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,595
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1037 sqft
10 Clay is a boutique apartment building on the edge of the downtown Seattle waterfront featuring 62 homes from studios to two-bedroom view units.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
18 Units Available
Boxcar
975 John St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,599
393 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,974
555 sqft
Come home to a distinctive studio or one bedroom apartment at Boxcar and enjoy your own private slice of tranquility in Seattle's lively South Lake Union neighborhood.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
24 Units Available
O2
2401 3rd Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,599
382 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,105
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,285
1016 sqft
Located in Seattle’s Historic Belltown neighborhood on 3rd and Battery, O2 is the contrast you’ve been looking for. Five blocks away from the Seattle waterfront leaves you in the heart of it all with the option to retreat.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
12 Units Available
The Martin
2105 5th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,155
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,550
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,360
1760 sqft
Located in Midtown. Close to Seattle Glassblowing Studio, Westin Building Exchange, Bell Street Park, lightrail stations, Seafair, Freehold Theatre, and Westlake Park. Dog-friendly apartments with reservable guest quarters, roof deck with community pea patch.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
Radius
400 Boren Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,744
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1023 sqft
Contemporary-style units have granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Socialize or lounge on the rooftop terrace. Enjoy 24-hour gym, clubhouse, BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
29 Units Available
Stratus
820 Lenora Street, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,105
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stratus, a luxe high-rise apartment community that elevates and excites in Seattle's Denny Triangle, offers an unparalleled living experience with open one bedrooms, one bedrooms with den, two bedrooms and penthouse units that go above and,
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
39 Units Available
The WAVE
521 Stadium Place S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,620
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,831
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,127
1589 sqft
The finest in urban living, apartments here come fully furnished with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Enjoy concierge service in a pet-friendly community, as well as gym and media room. Close to King Street Station.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
The Century
101 Taylor Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,003
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,313
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,612
1071 sqft
Central location close to the Space Needle, Seattle Center and Museum of Pop Culture. Many nearby shopping and dining options. Modern, pet-friendly community with wine room and electric-car charging. Stainless-steel appliances in units.
