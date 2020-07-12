/
interbay
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:43 PM
134 Apartments for rent in Interbay, Seattle, WA
1 of 52
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
25 Units Available
Axle
3230 16th Avenue West, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,579
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today.
1 of 38
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
7 Units Available
Slate
3040 17th Avenue West, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,411
444 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,773
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
960 sqft
Now offering no contact touch-less tours and virtual tours. Call us today for more information. It might just be the high ceilings in your unit or the cool fitness center that make you smile.
1 of 28
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Crane @ Interbay
3200 16th Avenue West, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,508
550 sqft
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and granite counters. Located close to shops and restaurants. Community has key fob access, BBQ/grill and bike storage.
1 of 12
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
The Flats at Interbay Apartments
3036 16th Ave W, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
668 sqft
Modern homes with stylish amenities include breathtaking rooftop lounge with sundeck and lounge chairs. Recently renovated community with interiors that boast designer counters, hardwood floors and convenient in-unit laundry.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3046 17th Avenue West
3046 17th Avenue West, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,455
326 sqft
One month free rent for a 12 month lease and a June move-in date! **6, 9,12 Month Leases Available New Building in the heart of Interbay!! A Modern Scandinavian influence can be felt throughout this beautiful new building, just minutes from
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3200 W. Commodore Way #301 - Lockshore
3200 West Commodore Way, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
3200 W. Commodore Way #301 - Lockshore Available 08/01/20 Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bed/ 1 Bath Condo on The Ballard Locks - Beautifully Remodeled Top Floor Corner Unit on the Iconic Ballard Locks.
Results within 1 mile of Interbay
1 of 41
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Joseph Arnold Lofts
62 Cedar St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,898
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,938
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,462
1158 sqft
Envious location in Belltown. Close to Belltown Cottage Park, Elliott Bay Trail (Terminal 91 Bike Path), Olympic Sculpture Park, Seattle Center, Pike Place Market, Highway 99, Pier 70, and Centennial Park. Pet-friendly apartments with private guest suite, rooftop deck, community herb garden.
1 of 12
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Overlook at Magnolia
3520 27th Pl W, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1303 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Lawton Park, Magnolia Manor Park, Lawton Elementary School, Balmer Yard, and Fishermen's Terminal. Pet-friendly apartments in quiet Magnolia neighborhood, with a dry sauna, free DVD library, 24-hour fitness center, open floor plans, Puget Sound and Mt. Rainier views, and wifi community room.
1 of 21
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
6 Units Available
Vive
1516 NW 51st St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,490
346 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,815
580 sqft
A smoke-free building in the Ballard neighborhood. This new-construction community features a coffee bar, shuffleboard, business center and fire pits. Updated interiors with granite countertops.
1 of 28
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Wilcox
2003 NW 57th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,606
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,652
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,401
920 sqft
Located just a block from Ballard Commons Park, these apartments have high ceilings and energy efficient appliances. The rooftop houses a pet sanctuary. Dedicated bike storage space on-site.
1 of 51
1 of 51
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
8 Units Available
Koi Apartments
1139 NW Market St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,560
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,255
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,723
1009 sqft
Super-modern green community boasting a fire pit, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Welcomes dogs and cats. Air-conditioned apartments have hardwood floors and granite counters. Next to Gilman Playground and blocks from Woodland Park Zoo.
1 of 45
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
16 Units Available
Walton Lofts
75 Vine St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,426
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,626
1043 sqft
Great location, steps from Olympic Sculpture Park, and the Port of Seattle headquarters. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community is pet friendly and has 24-hour maintenance.
1 of 10
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
14 Units Available
10 Clay
10 Clay St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,595
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1037 sqft
10 Clay is a boutique apartment building on the edge of the downtown Seattle waterfront featuring 62 homes from studios to two-bedroom view units.
1 of 13
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 05:50pm
18 Units Available
Leva on Market
1545 NW Market St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,506
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,811
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,627
904 sqft
Convenient neighborhood in Seattle, closet to Safeway and other restaurant and entertainment options. Units include ice maker, laundry, and patio/balcony. Luxurious community offers 24-hour gym, courtyard, and parking garage.
1 of 24
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
24 Units Available
O2
2401 3rd Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,599
382 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,105
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,285
1016 sqft
Located in Seattle’s Historic Belltown neighborhood on 3rd and Battery, O2 is the contrast you’ve been looking for. Five blocks away from the Seattle waterfront leaves you in the heart of it all with the option to retreat.
1 of 21
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
The Century
101 Taylor Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,003
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,313
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,612
1071 sqft
Central location close to the Space Needle, Seattle Center and Museum of Pop Culture. Many nearby shopping and dining options. Modern, pet-friendly community with wine room and electric-car charging. Stainless-steel appliances in units.
1 of 32
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
10 Units Available
2900 on First Apartments
2900 1st Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,720
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,944
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
850 sqft
Located just steps from the heart of Seattle's center and two miles from Route 99. Residents enjoy units with laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes clubhouse, courtyard and gym.
1 of 37
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
49 Units Available
Avalon Belltown Towers
210 Wall Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,945
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,330
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1211 sqft
Avalon Belltown Towers is now leasing studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes and two and three bedroom penthouses steps from everything Seattle has to offer.
1 of 41
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
17 Units Available
AVA Ballard
5555 14th Ave NW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,395
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,864
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
974 sqft
Close to Ballard Market, Gilman Playground, US Post Office, St. Alphonsus Church, Seattle Gymnastics Academy-Ballard, Swedish Medical Center Emergency Department, Nautilusnet.com, Inc. Pet-friendly apartments across from RapidRide stop on D-Line, high walkability, in-unit laundry, and rooftop deck.
1 of 40
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
15 Units Available
Ava Queen Anne
330 3rd Ave W, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,800
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,260
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1173 sqft
Unbeatable location right on Centennial Park and South Fountain Lawn. Luxurious apartments with washer/dryer in-unit, hardwood floors and granite counters. Beautiful water views and state-of-the-art fitness center.
1 of 36
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
9 Units Available
AVA Belltown
2800 Western Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,590
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,190
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,565
1193 sqft
Close to Olympic Sculpture Park, Elliott Bay Trail, Pier 70, Centennial Park, Belltown Cottage Park, Canlis Glass, Highway 99, Commuter/LightRail station, and Pacific Science Center. Pet-friendly, eco-friendly, exclusive zipcar membership for residents, custom blinds, bike racks and storage.
1 of 29
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
$
13 Units Available
Centennial Tower and Court
2515 4th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,556
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,926
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,801
962 sqft
Excellent location in the heart of Seattle, close to parks, dining and shopping. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes pool, pool table, sauna, clubhouse, and more.
1 of 16
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
$
12 Units Available
Harrison Square
312 2nd Ave W, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,434
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,709
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1062 sqft
Close to Myrtle Edwards Park, Elliott Bay Trail, Key Arena, Pacific Science Center, King County Metro bus stops, Metropolitan Market, Hay Elementary, Microsoft Connector, Seattle Center, Kinnear Park, and Memorial Stadium. Amenities include in-unit laundry, bike room, onsite off leash dog park,
1 of 38
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
14 Units Available
Olympus
2801 Western Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,768
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,247
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,044
1193 sqft
In Belltown Neighborhood, close to Seattle Art Museum Olympic Sculpture Park and other entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community amenities include courtyard, parking and doorman.
