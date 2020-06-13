195 Apartments for rent in Fife, WA

Moving to Town

Are you looking to find apartment homes in Fife? You will see a good selection of rental houses, condos for rent and many a 1-bedroom apartment in this community. Whenever you move to a new city, it's a good idea to take your time finding the area you most want to live in. If you're planning a move to Fife, you should take about a month to find the best vacancy for you. Local newspapers, online listings, and of course doing your own footwork by walking or driving through town will help you find the best spots. Be prepared to provide your landlord with a copy of your credit report and bank statements. Many landlords require these documents.