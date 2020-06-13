195 Apartments for rent in Fife, WA📍
Today, Fife is a pleasant suburb of Tacoma, WA, home to just more than 9,000 residents. Incorporated in 1957, the town is in a low, tide flat area. It may have been named for a well-regarded Tacoma lawyer, but Fife is very much its own place. The town has many businesses, as well as manufacturing facilities, fast food dining and small cafes, and a casino. As always, the town is a convenient crossroads, close to the Port of Tacoma, Interstate highway 5, and Highway 167. As a transportation hub, the town has welcomed many freight forwarding companies, as well as businesses devoted to travelers.
Are you looking to find apartment homes in Fife? You will see a good selection of rental houses, condos for rent and many a 1-bedroom apartment in this community. Whenever you move to a new city, it's a good idea to take your time finding the area you most want to live in. If you're planning a move to Fife, you should take about a month to find the best vacancy for you. Local newspapers, online listings, and of course doing your own footwork by walking or driving through town will help you find the best spots. Be prepared to provide your landlord with a copy of your credit report and bank statements. Many landlords require these documents.
Public art enhances the community spirit, and the attractive Puyallup River offers boating and fishing opportunities as well as fine walks and biking trails.
Tacoma Junction: This suburban community borders Tacoma's Blair Waterway. It's primarily made up of homes that are medium to small in size, and apartment complexes of medium size. Many residences are well-established, built between 1970 and 1999, and there are also older homes built prior to 1969 in this area. You'll find many shops and businesses located in this part of town, and a good mix of renters and property owners.
City Center: Bordering the Puyallup River, Fife City Center is suburban in density and offers single-unit homes, and small apartment complexes. The community is a solid mix of owners and renters, with many new residences built between 2000 and the present, and some built between 1970 and 1999. Restaurants and shops are located in this neighborhood.
Fife offers recreation programs and a variety of sports programs for athletes of all ages. The Daca Park Sports complex provides resources in modern facility. Dacca Community Park offers a well-planned walking track.
The town also has a vibrant public arts project, established in 2011. 20 artists submitted pieces for consideration, and The Fife Public Arts Commission selected five pieces to purchase and display in a variety of town locations. The items are sold in an arts gala, annually. You don't even need to use a quiet museum-voice to enjoy this artistic bounty.
Want more culture? The Tacoma Museum District and the LeMay America's Car Museum are just short jaunts away.