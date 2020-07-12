/
international district
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:43 PM
109 Apartments for rent in International District, Seattle, WA
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
7 Units Available
Uwajimaya Village
521 S Weller St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,547
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,846
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,451
1032 sqft
Located in the International District, right above Uwajimaya Market. Close to Pioneer Square, Pike Place Market, King Street Train Station, Sound Transit, I-90 Express, CenturyLink Field, and Chinatown. Amenities include oversized bay windows, downtown views, in-unit laundry, zen garden, bike room.
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
11 Units Available
Metropolitan Park
601 S Washington St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,535
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
860 sqft
Metropolitan Park apartments is the premier choice for pet-friendly, quality homes in the busting International District near downtown Seattle, WA.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Icon
400 S Jackson St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,349
683 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! NEAR STADIUMS, TRANSIT, & RESTAURANTS Welcome Home to Icon Apartments! Our spacious apartment homes are conveniently located in the heart of Downtown Seattle.
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
8 Units Available
The Publix / Historic
504 5th Ave S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,280
302 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
321 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
125 new apartments in Seattles most exciting neighborhood set the stage for a connected lifestyle surrounded by the very best Seattle has to offer.
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
9 Units Available
The Publix / Modern
506 5th Avenue South, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,789
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
904 sqft
125 apartments in Seattles most exciting neighborhood set the stage for a connected lifestyle surrounded by the very best Seattle has to offer.
Results within 1 mile of International District
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
$
27 Units Available
Helios
1600 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,570
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,270
1145 sqft
Enjoy an urban lifestyle in the heart of Seattle. Luxury apartments just steps from Pike Place Market. Homes feature quartz counters and private washer and dryer. Community amenities include rooftop lounge and yoga room.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
29 Units Available
Pike MotorWorks
714 E Pike St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,570
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,993
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,515
1100 sqft
Luxurious apartments in the heart of the historic community. Sleek interiors with spacious floor plans, vaulted ceilings, LED kitchen lighting and energy-efficient appliances. Gourmet kitchens and wood-style plank flooring throughout each home.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
31 Units Available
Infinity
1414 10th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,137
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,787
949 sqft
New apartments with sleek finishes, extra storage and patios. Pet-friendly. Located in a very pedestrian-friendly neighborhood. Walk to entertainment spots like Neumos and Moe Bar. Near Seattle Central College. Easy access to I-5.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
9 Units Available
Monticello Apartment Homes
415 Boren Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,226
451 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the historic First Hill neighborhood, you'll find several buses nearby to whisk you into the downtown business district and towards the legendary sporting stadiums.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
32 Units Available
The Danforth
1425 Spring Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,791
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,278
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,291
1225 sqft
New construction community at Broadway and Madison. This high-rise community sits above a Whole Foods Market. On-site amenities include a business center, library, lounge and demonstration kitchen. Luxurious interiors.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Viva
1111 East Union Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,530
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
VIVA is an apartment home offering sleek modern interiors, loft-style studios, one- and two-bedroom flats. VIVA heightens your living experience on Seattle’s Capitol Hill with total convenience and serious style.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Ruth Court
123 18th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,557
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,131
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful modern apartments in Seattle's Capitol Hill. Glass-tile backsplash and new cabinetry in kitchen. Each unit has a balcony. Amenities include a garden veranda, rooftop deck and fire pit. Bars and shops are just minutes away.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
39 Units Available
The WAVE
521 Stadium Place S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,620
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,831
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,127
1589 sqft
The finest in urban living, apartments here come fully furnished with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Enjoy concierge service in a pet-friendly community, as well as gym and media room. Close to King Street Station.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
26 Units Available
AVA Capitol Hill
1530 Belmont Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,577
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,042
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,160
1142 sqft
Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Within easy walking distance to shops, dining, and nightlife. Close proximity to I-5 Freeway and public transportation. Includes gym, dog park, courtyard, and clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
$
23 Units Available
Harbor Steps
1221 1st Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,437
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,121
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,038
1230 sqft
Close to Waterfront Park, the Gum Wall, Seattle Aquarium, Highway 99, Seattle Art Museum, Benaroya Hall, The Triple Door, Pier 55, Pike Place Fish Market, and Seattle Great Wheel. Amenities include bike storage, car wash, on-site daycare, lending library, terraced gardens, and rock climbing wall.
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
$
22 Units Available
Saxton Apartments
520 Terry Ave, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1123 sqft
Saxton Apartments brings a modern living to Seattle's First Hill neighborhood. Our collection of apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, gorgeous finishes and abundant storage space.
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
6 Units Available
The Chloe Apartments
1408 E Union St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,850
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,203
847 sqft
Pet-friendly community offering planned social activities, a dry cleaning service, on-site retail and a pet washing station. Located in Squire Park along the western border near Seattle University.
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
7 Units Available
Three20
320 E Pine St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,768
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,197
715 sqft
Pet-friendly studio and one-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry and patios/balconies. In Pike-Pine Corridor of Capitol Hill neighborhood. Local shopping, dining and entertainment. Easy access to I-5 and public transit.
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
13 Units Available
Rianna
810 12th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,497
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,891
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,471
852 sqft
Great location in the Capitol Hill Neighborhood, close to Seattle University. Units offer residents bathtub, dishwasher, extra storage and laundry. Luxurious community amenities include business center, courtyard and package receiving.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
21 Units Available
The Post
888 Western Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,835
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,824
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,940
1067 sqft
A selection of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in Seattle. Impressive views and a great location. Close to the historic Pioneer Square, which boasts vibrant shops and nightlife.
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
12 Units Available
Panorama Apartments
1100 University St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,745
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,155
1141 sqft
High-rise apartment building with views across Seattle. Properties range from one-bedroom to penthouse apartments. Located downtown, close to the Paramount Theatre and Seattle Art Museum. Amenities include rooftop terraces, heated pool and spa.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
33 Units Available
Cielo
800 Seneca St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,550
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,160
1053 sqft
Urban apartments with wood-style flooring, city views, quartz countertops, designer lighting and fixtures, and floating bathroom vanities. In First Hill, near Freeway Park and Seattle University. Gym for residents.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
16 Units Available
Cyrene
50 University Street, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
972 sqft
Cyrene symbolizes a new era on the Seattle waterfront - luxury downtown Seattle apartments that are elevated to match the talent, sophistication, and allure of the city.
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
3 Units Available
Raleigh Ridge
411 10th Avenue, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1072 sqft
Want to live in a beautiful and convenient space? At Raleigh Ridge, we aim to make everything comfortable and convenient.
