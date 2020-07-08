All apartments in Seattle
2510 Western Ave

2510 Western Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2510 Western Avenue, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Amenities

dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
526 Sq Ft Studio apartment in Belltown, Seattle available now. An amazing location that is only minutes walking distance from the Space Needle, Pike Place Market, and the waterfront. The kitchen is fully suited with a dishwasher, stove/ oven, refrigerator, and tons of cabinet/ pantry space. The bedroom is separated from the living room/ kitchen area which gives the apartment a 1 bedroom feel rather than a traditional studio. Rent is $1500 a month however November is paid for and it is available now. All utilities are paid for by tenant. Street parking readily available. This would be a lease takeover. The lease runs through June and is available for month to moth rental after that. Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions. Thanks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 Western Ave have any available units?
2510 Western Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2510 Western Ave have?
Some of 2510 Western Ave's amenities include dishwasher, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2510 Western Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2510 Western Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 Western Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2510 Western Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2510 Western Ave offer parking?
No, 2510 Western Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2510 Western Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2510 Western Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 Western Ave have a pool?
No, 2510 Western Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2510 Western Ave have accessible units?
No, 2510 Western Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 Western Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2510 Western Ave has units with dishwashers.

