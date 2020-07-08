2510 Western Ave

Amenities

dishwasher range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

526 Sq Ft Studio apartment in Belltown, Seattle available now. An amazing location that is only minutes walking distance from the Space Needle, Pike Place Market, and the waterfront. The kitchen is fully suited with a dishwasher, stove/ oven, refrigerator, and tons of cabinet/ pantry space. The bedroom is separated from the living room/ kitchen area which gives the apartment a 1 bedroom feel rather than a traditional studio. Rent is $1500 a month however November is paid for and it is available now. All utilities are paid for by tenant. Street parking readily available. This would be a lease takeover. The lease runs through June and is available for month to moth rental after that. Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions. Thanks