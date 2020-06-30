2409 2nd Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Perfectly Located Queen Anne Home! - Built in 1915, this charming craftsman home boasts over 3000 square feet and is available now!



Home features original hardwood floors, built-in cabinets, and crown molding throughout. Bedrooms are spacious and basement is partially finished, complete with recreation and utility room.



Situated on the top of Queen Anne, this home is a short walking distance to neighborhood restaurants, shops, and more!



Pets are allowed with an additional deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



Move-in fees:

First month- $3250

Security deposit- $3250 (less application fees)



To schedule a showing please text/call Jenna at 949.292.3858.



Showings are by appointment only, limited to no more than two people in the house at one time, including broker. Please follow social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) by keeping at least a 6 foot distance at all times.



Please review our rental criteria using the following link: https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/



(RLNE5599296)