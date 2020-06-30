All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

2409 2nd Ave N

2409 2nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2409 2nd Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Perfectly Located Queen Anne Home! - Built in 1915, this charming craftsman home boasts over 3000 square feet and is available now!

Home features original hardwood floors, built-in cabinets, and crown molding throughout. Bedrooms are spacious and basement is partially finished, complete with recreation and utility room.

Situated on the top of Queen Anne, this home is a short walking distance to neighborhood restaurants, shops, and more!

Pets are allowed with an additional deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Move-in fees:
First month- $3250
Security deposit- $3250 (less application fees)

To schedule a showing please text/call Jenna at 949.292.3858.

Showings are by appointment only, limited to no more than two people in the house at one time, including broker. Please follow social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) by keeping at least a 6 foot distance at all times.

Please review our rental criteria using the following link: https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

(RLNE5599296)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2409 2nd Ave N have any available units?
2409 2nd Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 2409 2nd Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2409 2nd Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 2nd Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2409 2nd Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 2409 2nd Ave N offer parking?
No, 2409 2nd Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 2409 2nd Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2409 2nd Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 2nd Ave N have a pool?
No, 2409 2nd Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2409 2nd Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2409 2nd Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 2nd Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2409 2nd Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2409 2nd Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2409 2nd Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

