2320 N 80th St

Charming house with nice hardwoods. Walk into your living room complete with fireplace. The kitchen has been upgraded with granite countertops, stainless steel fridge. 3 bedrooms all a good size, the 3rd bedroom is huge and has an attached bath. Walk out to your fenced yard complete with shed/greenhouse.

Tenants are required to pay for all utilities and to maintain the yard. There are flower beds for your used.

We require 1st month\'s rent, deposits and last month\'s rent due upon lease signing. However last month\'s rent can be split into 3 equal payments with good credit/rental history.



Architecture style: Bungalow

HeatingFuels: Gas

HeatingSystems: ForcedAir

Num parking spaces: 2

RoofTypes: Composition