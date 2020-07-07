All apartments in Seattle
2320 N 80th St
2320 N 80th St

2320 North 80th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2320 North 80th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Green Lake

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4f3c2ff00a ----
To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/4f3c2ff00a
Charming house with nice hardwoods. Walk into your living room complete with fireplace. The kitchen has been upgraded with granite countertops, stainless steel fridge. 3 bedrooms all a good size, the 3rd bedroom is huge and has an attached bath. Walk out to your fenced yard complete with shed/greenhouse.
Tenants are required to pay for all utilities and to maintain the yard. There are flower beds for your used.
We require 1st month\'s rent, deposits and last month\'s rent due upon lease signing. However last month\'s rent can be split into 3 equal payments with good credit/rental history.

Architecture style: Bungalow
HeatingFuels: Gas
HeatingSystems: ForcedAir
Num parking spaces: 2
RoofTypes: Composition

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2320 N 80th St have any available units?
2320 N 80th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2320 N 80th St have?
Some of 2320 N 80th St's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2320 N 80th St currently offering any rent specials?
2320 N 80th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2320 N 80th St pet-friendly?
No, 2320 N 80th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2320 N 80th St offer parking?
Yes, 2320 N 80th St offers parking.
Does 2320 N 80th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2320 N 80th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2320 N 80th St have a pool?
No, 2320 N 80th St does not have a pool.
Does 2320 N 80th St have accessible units?
No, 2320 N 80th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2320 N 80th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2320 N 80th St does not have units with dishwashers.

