All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2208 W Ruffner St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2208 W Ruffner St
Last updated November 3 2019 at 11:48 AM

2208 W Ruffner St

2208 West Ruffner Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Magnolia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2208 West Ruffner Street, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Magnolia Townhome - Property Id: 137642

Spotless 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, fireplace, hardwoods and tile! Great kitchen and bar, for those who love to cook! Unit is very spacious! Garage and washer and dryer hook-up, small fenced back yard off bottom floor and small deck off middle floor! Off street parking and close to bus lines. Close to SPU! Great neighborhood! Don't miss out on this beautiful unit! Call/text me with questions or to view the unit! 206-930-3867
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/137642p
Property Id 137642

(RLNE5025428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 W Ruffner St have any available units?
2208 W Ruffner St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2208 W Ruffner St have?
Some of 2208 W Ruffner St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2208 W Ruffner St currently offering any rent specials?
2208 W Ruffner St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 W Ruffner St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2208 W Ruffner St is pet friendly.
Does 2208 W Ruffner St offer parking?
Yes, 2208 W Ruffner St offers parking.
Does 2208 W Ruffner St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2208 W Ruffner St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 W Ruffner St have a pool?
No, 2208 W Ruffner St does not have a pool.
Does 2208 W Ruffner St have accessible units?
No, 2208 W Ruffner St does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 W Ruffner St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2208 W Ruffner St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collage Fremont
3606 Woodland Park Ave N
Seattle, WA 98103
1404 Boylston
1404 Boylston Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Youngstown Flats
4040 26th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98106
Stream Fifteen
605 15th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98112
Aspira
1823 Terry Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Andante
3031 NE 137th St
Seattle, WA 98125
Aperture On Fifth
206 5th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Common Madison
1806 23rd Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University