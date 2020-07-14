All apartments in Seattle
Tower 801 Apartments
Tower 801 Apartments

801 Pine St · (833) 974-1962
Location

801 Pine St, Seattle, WA 98101
Seattle Central Business District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 06D · Avail. Aug 9

$1,561

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 438 sqft

Unit 22B · Avail. now

$1,765

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 438 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 05A · Avail. Aug 2

$1,884

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

Unit 20D · Avail. Aug 1

$1,914

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

Unit 11B · Avail. now

$1,934

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tower 801 Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
concierge
pool
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
business center
clubhouse
e-payments
game room
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
media room
online portal
shuffle board
smoke-free community
A SEATTLE ICON
Tower 801 is shaping the future of Seattle’s vibrant downtown lifestyle! It’s hard not to notice this uniquely circular tower located in the heart of Seattle’s entertainment and high end shopping district. Inside you will find spacious, renovated apartment homes that flow naturally to outside decks with every room.

THE ELEGANCE OF THE CIRCLE
Tower 801’s circular shape is a stroke of design genius. Each apartment becomes wider as you move from hallway into the living spaces. No space is wasted. Enjoy a balcony off every room, along with panoramic views, day and night, overlooking the 24-hour lifecycle of the West Coast’s most beautiful city.

WE DO NOT ACCEPT COMPREHENSIVE REUSABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS AS DEFINED BY AND PURSUANT TO RCW 59.18.257

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Electric, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $20 per applicant
Deposit: $600
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 20% of monthly rent.
limit: 2 pets per home.
rent: $35/month per pet.
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Please contact the leasing office for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tower 801 Apartments have any available units?
Tower 801 Apartments has 11 units available starting at $1,561 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Tower 801 Apartments have?
Some of Tower 801 Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tower 801 Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Tower 801 Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tower 801 Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Tower 801 Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Tower 801 Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Tower 801 Apartments offers parking.
Does Tower 801 Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tower 801 Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tower 801 Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Tower 801 Apartments has a pool.
Does Tower 801 Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Tower 801 Apartments has accessible units.
Does Tower 801 Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tower 801 Apartments has units with dishwashers.
