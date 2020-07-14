Tower 801 Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court concierge pool sauna cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage business center clubhouse e-payments game room hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby media room online portal shuffle board smoke-free community

A SEATTLE ICON

Tower 801 is shaping the future of Seattle’s vibrant downtown lifestyle! It’s hard not to notice this uniquely circular tower located in the heart of Seattle’s entertainment and high end shopping district. Inside you will find spacious, renovated apartment homes that flow naturally to outside decks with every room.



THE ELEGANCE OF THE CIRCLE

Tower 801’s circular shape is a stroke of design genius. Each apartment becomes wider as you move from hallway into the living spaces. No space is wasted. Enjoy a balcony off every room, along with panoramic views, day and night, overlooking the 24-hour lifecycle of the West Coast’s most beautiful city.



WE DO NOT ACCEPT COMPREHENSIVE REUSABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS AS DEFINED BY AND PURSUANT TO RCW 59.18.257