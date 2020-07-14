Tower 801 Apartments

Amenities
A SEATTLE ICON
Tower 801 is shaping the future of Seattle’s vibrant downtown lifestyle! It’s hard not to notice this uniquely circular tower located in the heart of Seattle’s entertainment and high end shopping district. Inside you will find spacious, renovated apartment homes that flow naturally to outside decks with every room.
THE ELEGANCE OF THE CIRCLE
Tower 801’s circular shape is a stroke of design genius. Each apartment becomes wider as you move from hallway into the living spaces. No space is wasted. Enjoy a balcony off every room, along with panoramic views, day and night, overlooking the 24-hour lifecycle of the West Coast’s most beautiful city.
WE DO NOT ACCEPT COMPREHENSIVE REUSABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS AS DEFINED BY AND PURSUANT TO RCW 59.18.257