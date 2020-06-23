All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 217 12th Ave E A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
217 12th Ave E A
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

217 12th Ave E A

217 12th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

217 12th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
217 12th Ave E A Available 03/01/19 Gorgeous Modern Home in Ideal Location! 96 Walkscore! - City living at its best! This is an ultra chic, spacious 3 bdrm home with a beautiful open floor plan and Capitol Hill at its doorstep!

The first floor houses a spacious garage with additional storage and the 1st of three bedrooms, with access to the fully fenced in patio. Walk upstairs to an open floor plan with a chef's kitchen, an airy and bright living and dining area, Western balcony, and a half bath. The oak floors, frosted glass cabinetry, stainless appliances, and gas fireplace complete the look! Upstairs features two spacious bedrooms with two beautiful full bathrooms, all with vaulted ceilings! Laundry and 2nd balcony also on upper level.

Located centrally in Capitol Hill, this townhome is a 5 minute walk to dozens of restaurants, bars, grocery stores and gyms! For a longer jaunt, hop on the lightrail, also a 5 minute walk away, and easy access to I-5!

You'll love living in this expansive home in the middle of it all!

~ MARCH FIRST MOVE IN DATE PREFERABLE
~Utilities paid by tenant
?~12-month lease or longer
~Pet(s) negotiable. Pet rent will apply.Pet Screening is required.
~ Showing by appointment only. Please click the contact icon to schedule a showing. ?
~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
?~$45.00 Application fee per applicant?
~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with Maple Leaf Management.
?~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
~ View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com

(RLNE4676039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 12th Ave E A have any available units?
217 12th Ave E A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 217 12th Ave E A have?
Some of 217 12th Ave E A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 12th Ave E A currently offering any rent specials?
217 12th Ave E A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 12th Ave E A pet-friendly?
Yes, 217 12th Ave E A is pet friendly.
Does 217 12th Ave E A offer parking?
Yes, 217 12th Ave E A offers parking.
Does 217 12th Ave E A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 217 12th Ave E A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 12th Ave E A have a pool?
No, 217 12th Ave E A does not have a pool.
Does 217 12th Ave E A have accessible units?
No, 217 12th Ave E A does not have accessible units.
Does 217 12th Ave E A have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 12th Ave E A does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVA Ballard
5555 14th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
The Luxe at Meridian
10306 Meridian Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
West Seattle Orchard
4500 36th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98126
The Blake Apartments
5020 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98136
Packard Building
1530 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Rivet Apartment Homes
1201 Mercer St
Seattle, WA 98109
Station at Othello
4219 S Othello St
Seattle, WA 98118
Minnie Flats
3028 1st Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University