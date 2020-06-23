Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

217 12th Ave E A Available 03/01/19 Gorgeous Modern Home in Ideal Location! 96 Walkscore! - City living at its best! This is an ultra chic, spacious 3 bdrm home with a beautiful open floor plan and Capitol Hill at its doorstep!



The first floor houses a spacious garage with additional storage and the 1st of three bedrooms, with access to the fully fenced in patio. Walk upstairs to an open floor plan with a chef's kitchen, an airy and bright living and dining area, Western balcony, and a half bath. The oak floors, frosted glass cabinetry, stainless appliances, and gas fireplace complete the look! Upstairs features two spacious bedrooms with two beautiful full bathrooms, all with vaulted ceilings! Laundry and 2nd balcony also on upper level.



Located centrally in Capitol Hill, this townhome is a 5 minute walk to dozens of restaurants, bars, grocery stores and gyms! For a longer jaunt, hop on the lightrail, also a 5 minute walk away, and easy access to I-5!



You'll love living in this expansive home in the middle of it all!



~ MARCH FIRST MOVE IN DATE PREFERABLE

~Utilities paid by tenant

?~12-month lease or longer

~Pet(s) negotiable. Pet rent will apply.Pet Screening is required.

~ Showing by appointment only. Please click the contact icon to schedule a showing. ?

~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

?~$45.00 Application fee per applicant?

~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with Maple Leaf Management.

?~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

~ View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com



