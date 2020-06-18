Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2022 NW 61st St Available 03/02/19 Beautiful Newer Townhome in the heart of Ballard - -3bed, 2.5 bath + lofted flex space and high ceilings.

-2 story South facing window wall which lights up cathedral ceiling spanning large open kitchen and versatile loft.

-Gas fireplace in livingroom

-Stainless steel appliances

-Master bath w/ spacious shower chamber w/ rainhead, bathtub, and wall shower. Walk in closet w/ organizer.

-Huge roof deck w/ territorial views and bar sink w/ cabinet.

-Nearly 2000 sq.ft. of living space w/ tiled bathrooms and wood floors throughout

-Super efficient green built design will save on energy costs

-A/C

-one car garage w/ frosted glass door

-Supplemental digital door lock



$3400/month. Pets on a case by case basis. Call Eric at 425-835-2406 to tour



(RLNE4667081)