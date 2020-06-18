All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2022 NW 61st St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2022 NW 61st St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2022 NW 61st St

2022 NW 61st St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Ballard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2022 NW 61st St, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2022 NW 61st St Available 03/02/19 Beautiful Newer Townhome in the heart of Ballard - -3bed, 2.5 bath + lofted flex space and high ceilings.
-2 story South facing window wall which lights up cathedral ceiling spanning large open kitchen and versatile loft.
-Gas fireplace in livingroom
-Stainless steel appliances
-Master bath w/ spacious shower chamber w/ rainhead, bathtub, and wall shower. Walk in closet w/ organizer.
-Huge roof deck w/ territorial views and bar sink w/ cabinet.
-Nearly 2000 sq.ft. of living space w/ tiled bathrooms and wood floors throughout
-Super efficient green built design will save on energy costs
-A/C
-one car garage w/ frosted glass door
-Supplemental digital door lock

$3400/month. Pets on a case by case basis. Call Eric at 425-835-2406 to tour

(RLNE4667081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2022 NW 61st St have any available units?
2022 NW 61st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2022 NW 61st St have?
Some of 2022 NW 61st St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2022 NW 61st St currently offering any rent specials?
2022 NW 61st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2022 NW 61st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2022 NW 61st St is pet friendly.
Does 2022 NW 61st St offer parking?
Yes, 2022 NW 61st St does offer parking.
Does 2022 NW 61st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2022 NW 61st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2022 NW 61st St have a pool?
No, 2022 NW 61st St does not have a pool.
Does 2022 NW 61st St have accessible units?
No, 2022 NW 61st St does not have accessible units.
Does 2022 NW 61st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2022 NW 61st St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Common Summit
1722 Summit Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Arthouse
2334 Elliott Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Leilani Apartment Homes
10215 Greenwood Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Mera
630 Boren Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Taghus
4724 31st Avenue South-3
Seattle, WA 98118
Union Bay
526 Yale Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Premiere on Pine
1525 9th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Weatherford
1321 E John St
Seattle, WA 98102

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University