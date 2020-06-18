Amenities
2022 NW 61st St Available 03/02/19 Beautiful Newer Townhome in the heart of Ballard - -3bed, 2.5 bath + lofted flex space and high ceilings.
-2 story South facing window wall which lights up cathedral ceiling spanning large open kitchen and versatile loft.
-Gas fireplace in livingroom
-Stainless steel appliances
-Master bath w/ spacious shower chamber w/ rainhead, bathtub, and wall shower. Walk in closet w/ organizer.
-Huge roof deck w/ territorial views and bar sink w/ cabinet.
-Nearly 2000 sq.ft. of living space w/ tiled bathrooms and wood floors throughout
-Super efficient green built design will save on energy costs
-A/C
-one car garage w/ frosted glass door
-Supplemental digital door lock
$3400/month. Pets on a case by case basis. Call Eric at 425-835-2406 to tour
(RLNE4667081)