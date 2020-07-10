All apartments in Seattle
Greenhouse

3701 S Hudson St · (425) 287-5245
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3701 S Hudson St, Seattle, WA 98118
Columbia City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-305 · Avail. now

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 528 sqft

Unit 1-204 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 528 sqft

Unit 1-326 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 528 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-321 · Avail. Aug 9

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 818 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Greenhouse.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
24hr gym
bike storage
internet access
parking
Greenhouse Apartments features unique one- and two-bedroom apartment homes that are designed to give residents a foundation for colorful and creative residential living. From the lush carpeting and wood flooring to the illuminating windows and dramatic nine-foot ceilings, our Columbia City, Seattle apartments offer just the right blend of ingredients for residents to create homes full of personality and comfort.

If you’ve been searching for a community of apartments filled with upscale amenities and convenient features, look no further. Our spacious apartments include touches like ceiling fans, granite counter-tops, expansive closets throughout and abundant kitchen storage as well. Our community boasts a rooftop fire pit, a sundeck, 24 hour fitness center and 24 hour clubhouse both with WiFi– it’s clear that community spirit is alive and well at Greenhouse apartments in Seattle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $450
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Unless used as an assistance animal, restricted dog breeds are NOT allowed. Restricted breeds include the following: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Wolf Hybrid, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois and St. Bernard and all "mixes" of the above breeds. Snakes, spiders, ferrets and iguanas are NOT allowed due to liability reasons.
Parking Details: Street.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $25/month, Bike Storage, Package Lockers

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Greenhouse have any available units?
Greenhouse has 8 units available starting at $1,410 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Greenhouse have?
Some of Greenhouse's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Greenhouse currently offering any rent specials?
Greenhouse is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Greenhouse pet-friendly?
Yes, Greenhouse is pet friendly.
Does Greenhouse offer parking?
Yes, Greenhouse offers parking.
Does Greenhouse have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Greenhouse offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Greenhouse have a pool?
No, Greenhouse does not have a pool.
Does Greenhouse have accessible units?
No, Greenhouse does not have accessible units.
Does Greenhouse have units with dishwashers?
No, Greenhouse does not have units with dishwashers.
