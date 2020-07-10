Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym bike storage internet access parking

Greenhouse Apartments features unique one- and two-bedroom apartment homes that are designed to give residents a foundation for colorful and creative residential living. From the lush carpeting and wood flooring to the illuminating windows and dramatic nine-foot ceilings, our Columbia City, Seattle apartments offer just the right blend of ingredients for residents to create homes full of personality and comfort.



If you’ve been searching for a community of apartments filled with upscale amenities and convenient features, look no further. Our spacious apartments include touches like ceiling fans, granite counter-tops, expansive closets throughout and abundant kitchen storage as well. Our community boasts a rooftop fire pit, a sundeck, 24 hour fitness center and 24 hour clubhouse both with WiFi– it’s clear that community spirit is alive and well at Greenhouse apartments in Seattle.