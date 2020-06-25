All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

1811 South King Street #A

1811 South King Street · No Longer Available
Location

1811 South King Street, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Modern, Urban Loft Style Stand Alone Home! - AVAILABLE NOW! Stunning, stand alone 1 bedroom / 1.5 bath modern home in the Judkins Park neighborhood. Enjoy this 2005 build with 2 story vaulted ceilings and SOHO loft-style appeal. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas range, large L-shape counter, and spacious living / dining space. Gas fireplace and double sliding doors to a quaint, private patio. Powder room 1/2 bath on main floor.

Beautiful polished concrete flooring with radiant heat, including fir doors & millwork. Stacked washer / dryer accessible on the main floor.

Upstairs features generous carpeted bedroom with double closets and additional loft attic space. Full bathroom with travertine surround and radiant heated floors.

Pets on case by case basis with additional refundable deposit.

-First Month: $2195
-Security Deposit: $2195
-Pet Refundable Deposit: $540
-12 month lease.

-Tenants responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance.
-Renter's insurance required.

Please contact Becca -- becca@northpacificproperties.com or call 206-225-3804 for all showings by appointment only.

(RLNE4871820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 South King Street #A have any available units?
1811 South King Street #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1811 South King Street #A have?
Some of 1811 South King Street #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1811 South King Street #A currently offering any rent specials?
1811 South King Street #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 South King Street #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1811 South King Street #A is pet friendly.
Does 1811 South King Street #A offer parking?
No, 1811 South King Street #A does not offer parking.
Does 1811 South King Street #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1811 South King Street #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 South King Street #A have a pool?
No, 1811 South King Street #A does not have a pool.
Does 1811 South King Street #A have accessible units?
No, 1811 South King Street #A does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 South King Street #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1811 South King Street #A does not have units with dishwashers.
