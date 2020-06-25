1811 South King Street #A

Amenities

Modern, Urban Loft Style Stand Alone Home! - AVAILABLE NOW! Stunning, stand alone 1 bedroom / 1.5 bath modern home in the Judkins Park neighborhood. Enjoy this 2005 build with 2 story vaulted ceilings and SOHO loft-style appeal. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas range, large L-shape counter, and spacious living / dining space. Gas fireplace and double sliding doors to a quaint, private patio. Powder room 1/2 bath on main floor.



Beautiful polished concrete flooring with radiant heat, including fir doors & millwork. Stacked washer / dryer accessible on the main floor.



Upstairs features generous carpeted bedroom with double closets and additional loft attic space. Full bathroom with travertine surround and radiant heated floors.



Pets on case by case basis with additional refundable deposit.



-First Month: $2195

-Security Deposit: $2195

-Pet Refundable Deposit: $540

-12 month lease.



-Tenants responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance.

-Renter's insurance required.



Please contact Becca -- becca@northpacificproperties.com or call 206-225-3804 for all showings by appointment only.



