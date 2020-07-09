1312 6th Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage internet access furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Top floor unit that has both the space needle and the city view from the living room. You can see Mount Rainer, south lake union; gas Work Park from the rooftop. It also has a balcony and it's a perfect spot to get fresh air while you admire everything around you.



Included:

- Furnished (can be unfurnished - require $150 moving fee)

- Water /garbage /sewerage

- Parking



Features:

- Laundry in the unit also in the building

- Dishwasher

- Balcony

- Rooftop Deck



Not included:

- wifi (Xfinity modem and router available)

- electricity