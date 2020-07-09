All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 10 2019 at 7:14 AM

1312 6th Ave N

1312 6th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1312 6th Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Top floor unit that has both the space needle and the city view from the living room. You can see Mount Rainer, south lake union; gas Work Park from the rooftop. It also has a balcony and it's a perfect spot to get fresh air while you admire everything around you.

Included:
- Furnished (can be unfurnished - require $150 moving fee)
- Water /garbage /sewerage
- Parking

Features:
- Laundry in the unit also in the building
- Dishwasher
- Balcony
- Rooftop Deck

Not included:
- wifi (Xfinity modem and router available)
- electricity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 6th Ave N have any available units?
1312 6th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1312 6th Ave N have?
Some of 1312 6th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 6th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1312 6th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 6th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 1312 6th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1312 6th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 1312 6th Ave N offers parking.
Does 1312 6th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1312 6th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 6th Ave N have a pool?
No, 1312 6th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 1312 6th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 1312 6th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 6th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1312 6th Ave N has units with dishwashers.

