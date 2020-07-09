1312 6th Ave N

Amenities
Top floor unit that has both the space needle and the city view from the living room. You can see Mount Rainer, south lake union; gas Work Park from the rooftop. It also has a balcony and it's a perfect spot to get fresh air while you admire everything around you.
Included:
- Furnished (can be unfurnished - require $150 moving fee)
- Water /garbage /sewerage
- Parking
Features:
- Laundry in the unit also in the building
- Dishwasher
- Balcony
- Rooftop Deck
Not included:
- wifi (Xfinity modem and router available)
- electricity