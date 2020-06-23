All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1251 NE 100th St

1251 Northeast 100th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1251 Northeast 100th Street, Seattle, WA 98125
Maple Leaf

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
yoga
1251 NE 100th St Available 02/01/19 Maple Leaf Charmer with Fully Fenced Yard, Huge Patio, Sports Court and Many Updates! - This charming home is perfectly located in the quiet Maple Leaf neighborhood & has a massive fenced yard with an entertainer's back yard patio and sport court! Be the lucky first renters in this home new to the rental market! Brand new roof, interior paint, windows, light fixtures, tiled kitchen floor, refrigerator, washer & dryer and grass seed in the front yard this spring.

Enter through the covered front porch where you'll find classic wood floors, a light-filled great room fireplace with a beautiful tile surround. Also on this floor are two bedrooms, each with two large windows (being painted this week); a full bathroom, linen closet, kitchen & a glorious sunroom running the length of the back of the house.The south facing sunroom is a perfect place for dining, homework, curling up with a book in the sun, or entertaining as it overlooks the gorgeous back yard.

Downstairs you will find a large finished room perfect for your big screen tv, video games, playroom, office, yoga, or family game nights. Also downstairs is a brand new full-size washer & dryer, & TONS of storage! There is a side entrance from the outside, great for easily storing your bikes or gear.

Maple Leaf is a charming neighborhood with homey cafes & coffee shops, Ace Hardware & Maple Leaf Reservoir Park. The home sits on a quiet street between Roosevelt Way & 15th, close to Lake City Way & Northgate with its shopping, movie theaters, transit center & the coming light rail! You have many options to head into Seattle or North. This is the ideal location to call your next home!

- Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.
-Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for all yard care.
- Pet friendly with pet rent and pet screening.
- 2 parking spaces in front of house, more along street
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-$10.00 Monthly Furnace Filter Fee
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.

(RLNE4636605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1251 NE 100th St have any available units?
1251 NE 100th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1251 NE 100th St have?
Some of 1251 NE 100th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1251 NE 100th St currently offering any rent specials?
1251 NE 100th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1251 NE 100th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1251 NE 100th St is pet friendly.
Does 1251 NE 100th St offer parking?
Yes, 1251 NE 100th St does offer parking.
Does 1251 NE 100th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1251 NE 100th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1251 NE 100th St have a pool?
No, 1251 NE 100th St does not have a pool.
Does 1251 NE 100th St have accessible units?
No, 1251 NE 100th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1251 NE 100th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1251 NE 100th St does not have units with dishwashers.
