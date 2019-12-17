Amenities

11550 8th Ave NE Available 07/03/20 Charming Home in Northgate Neighborhood **AVAILABLE JULY**YouTube Video Available - Welcome to this charming home on the border of Northgate and Pinehurst neighborhoods. Two minutes to Target, Northgate Transit Center and QFC. This house is just minutes from I-5, Aurora and North Seattle Community College, and just 15 minutes to downtown Seattle!

This lovely 2 story home (with full basement) offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This home also has a recently remodeled kitchen, pantry and breakfast nook, as well as a finished basement with another pantry (and freezer), rec room and office.

The main floor of the house offers a combined living and dining room, which leads to the remolded kitchen, pantry, breakfast nook and bathroom. Also on the main level is a bedroom that could be easily converted into the into a family room.

The 2nd story has 2 bedrooms and 1 spacious bathroom. Natural light fills these rooms with their south and west facing windows. The basement is beautifully finished with a rec room (which can be a TV room easily) as well as an office, spacious bedroom, bathroom, washer and dryer, and pantry (and freezer)!

A large deck at the back of the house overlooks a spacious back yard and garden beds. The back yard is fully fenced and offers tranquility and is perfect place to relax during the summer months.



~Occupied Home- Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.

~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~Security deposit of one month’s rent and last month’s rent required. The security deposit and last month’s rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months).

~Lease term is 12 months.

~Pets considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.

~Tenant pays all utilities.



