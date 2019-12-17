All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

11550 8th Ave NE

11550 8th Avenue Northeast · (206) 349-8923
Location

11550 8th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Pinehurst

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 11550 8th Ave NE · Avail. Jul 3

$3,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2030 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
11550 8th Ave NE Available 07/03/20 Charming Home in Northgate Neighborhood **AVAILABLE JULY**YouTube Video Available - Welcome to this charming home on the border of Northgate and Pinehurst neighborhoods. Two minutes to Target, Northgate Transit Center and QFC. This house is just minutes from I-5, Aurora and North Seattle Community College, and just 15 minutes to downtown Seattle!
This lovely 2 story home (with full basement) offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This home also has a recently remodeled kitchen, pantry and breakfast nook, as well as a finished basement with another pantry (and freezer), rec room and office.
The main floor of the house offers a combined living and dining room, which leads to the remolded kitchen, pantry, breakfast nook and bathroom. Also on the main level is a bedroom that could be easily converted into the into a family room.
The 2nd story has 2 bedrooms and 1 spacious bathroom. Natural light fills these rooms with their south and west facing windows. The basement is beautifully finished with a rec room (which can be a TV room easily) as well as an office, spacious bedroom, bathroom, washer and dryer, and pantry (and freezer)!
A large deck at the back of the house overlooks a spacious back yard and garden beds. The back yard is fully fenced and offers tranquility and is perfect place to relax during the summer months.

~Occupied Home- Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.
~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~Security deposit of one month’s rent and last month’s rent required. The security deposit and last month’s rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months).
~Lease term is 12 months.
~Pets considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.
~Tenant pays all utilities.

(RLNE1940545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11550 8th Ave NE have any available units?
11550 8th Ave NE has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 11550 8th Ave NE have?
Some of 11550 8th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11550 8th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
11550 8th Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11550 8th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 11550 8th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 11550 8th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 11550 8th Ave NE does offer parking.
Does 11550 8th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11550 8th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11550 8th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 11550 8th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 11550 8th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 11550 8th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11550 8th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11550 8th Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
