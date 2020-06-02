All apartments in Seattle
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

1132 NW 59th St

1132 Northwest 59th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1132 Northwest 59th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1132 NW 59th St Available 10/01/19 HEART OF BALLARD 2 BED, 1 BATH BUNGALOW AVAILABLE OCTOBER! - *$2595/month rent, Includes landscaping, Tenants pay own utilities; Available Oct*
*2 bed, 1 bath, shed, 880 SF; Pets Allowed on Case by Case basis; Large Yard*
*First month's rent ($2595) and security deposit ($2595) due upon move in*
-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/
Make this 1905 classic Ballard bungalow your favorite rental yet. Boasting with character, this unique home offers a great floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in the heart of a quiet, cozy residential neighborhood but close to all Ballard has to offer. Home is perfect for living and entertaining with large efficient living spaces. Home has high ceilings and large windows with lots of natural light. Wood floors throughout living space with carpet in bedrooms. W/D in home. Huge deck for entertaining, lawn and garden shed. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis.
Easy city access. Quick drive to downtown Seattle. This home has everything you could want and more. Email today!

(RLNE5131991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

