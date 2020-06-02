Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1132 NW 59th St Available 10/01/19 HEART OF BALLARD 2 BED, 1 BATH BUNGALOW AVAILABLE OCTOBER! - *$2595/month rent, Includes landscaping, Tenants pay own utilities; Available Oct*

*2 bed, 1 bath, shed, 880 SF; Pets Allowed on Case by Case basis; Large Yard*

*First month's rent ($2595) and security deposit ($2595) due upon move in*

-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

Make this 1905 classic Ballard bungalow your favorite rental yet. Boasting with character, this unique home offers a great floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in the heart of a quiet, cozy residential neighborhood but close to all Ballard has to offer. Home is perfect for living and entertaining with large efficient living spaces. Home has high ceilings and large windows with lots of natural light. Wood floors throughout living space with carpet in bedrooms. W/D in home. Huge deck for entertaining, lawn and garden shed. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis.

Easy city access. Quick drive to downtown Seattle. This home has everything you could want and more. Email today!



(RLNE5131991)