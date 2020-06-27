Amenities
10408 12th Ave NE Available 07/01/19 OPEN HOUSE ON SUN 6/30 at 1 pm.- Gorgeous Mid Century Home in Seattle-Updates and Charm throughout - This fantastic mid-century home features 3 beds, 2.5, baths, stainless appliances, hardwoods throughout, and more.
Gorgeous master bed with new bath, double sinks, separate shower, and french doors to deck!
Basement floor is a media room complete with theater sconces.
Small yard with gardening area and two car garage!
You have to see this one.
Cats only limit 2-sorry no dogs.
MIN CREDIT SCORE 700
OPEN HOUSE ON SUN 6/30 at 1 pm.
TEXT ONLY for info and tour times:
206-228-9017
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4983546)