1001 Queen Anne Ave N #501

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking

Perfectly Posh Plaza Royale Condo - Luxuriously located on the 5th floor, picturesque views of the city enthrall the senses! Inside this 2BR/1BA, 1,025sqft home, you are enchanted by the hypnotic views of downtown Seattle, Elliot Bay and Mount Rainier. In the evening, invite friends over for cocktails and conversation in your spacious living room, featuring a cozy fireplace. Move the swanky soiree outdoors to your patio, and impress guests with the clear and sparkling view of the Space Needle! Updated for the modern cook, the galley kitchen features newer appliances, white shaker cabinetry, granite countertops and a contemporary glass backsplash! Beautifully painted a fashionable gray, both bedrooms are generously sized and share a contemporary and chic full bathroom. Plaza Royale has a roof deck, fitness center, and storage lockers. It is also conveniently located near several parks, fabulous shopping, restaurants, and many entertainment options! Other features of this move-in ready condo include an in-unit washer/dryer, dedicated parking space, energy efficient heating, spacious closets and more!



**No Pets**

**$125 Monthly Charge for Water/Sewer/Garbage/Gas**

**$125 Monthly Charge for Parking**



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com

Property Availability: Now



#5044 www.rent253.com



