Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

1001 Queen Anne Ave N #501

1001 Queen Anne Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1001 Queen Anne Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Perfectly Posh Plaza Royale Condo - Luxuriously located on the 5th floor, picturesque views of the city enthrall the senses! Inside this 2BR/1BA, 1,025sqft home, you are enchanted by the hypnotic views of downtown Seattle, Elliot Bay and Mount Rainier. In the evening, invite friends over for cocktails and conversation in your spacious living room, featuring a cozy fireplace. Move the swanky soiree outdoors to your patio, and impress guests with the clear and sparkling view of the Space Needle! Updated for the modern cook, the galley kitchen features newer appliances, white shaker cabinetry, granite countertops and a contemporary glass backsplash! Beautifully painted a fashionable gray, both bedrooms are generously sized and share a contemporary and chic full bathroom. Plaza Royale has a roof deck, fitness center, and storage lockers. It is also conveniently located near several parks, fabulous shopping, restaurants, and many entertainment options! Other features of this move-in ready condo include an in-unit washer/dryer, dedicated parking space, energy efficient heating, spacious closets and more!

**No Pets**
**$125 Monthly Charge for Water/Sewer/Garbage/Gas**
**$125 Monthly Charge for Parking**

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com
Property Availability: Now

#5044 www.rent253.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5785937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Queen Anne Ave N #501 have any available units?
1001 Queen Anne Ave N #501 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 Queen Anne Ave N #501 have?
Some of 1001 Queen Anne Ave N #501's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Queen Anne Ave N #501 currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Queen Anne Ave N #501 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Queen Anne Ave N #501 pet-friendly?
No, 1001 Queen Anne Ave N #501 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1001 Queen Anne Ave N #501 offer parking?
Yes, 1001 Queen Anne Ave N #501 offers parking.
Does 1001 Queen Anne Ave N #501 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 Queen Anne Ave N #501 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Queen Anne Ave N #501 have a pool?
No, 1001 Queen Anne Ave N #501 does not have a pool.
Does 1001 Queen Anne Ave N #501 have accessible units?
No, 1001 Queen Anne Ave N #501 does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Queen Anne Ave N #501 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 Queen Anne Ave N #501 does not have units with dishwashers.

