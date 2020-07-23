All apartments in Seattle
1000 Union Street #202
1000 Union Street #202

1000 Union Street · (206) 999-0336
Location

1000 Union Street, Seattle, WA 98101
First Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1000 Union Street #202 · Avail. now

$1,795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
STUNNING RETRO ONE BEDROOM LOFT AT TALISMAN on First Hill Available August 1st,2020 - First Hill and Capitol Hill.location!! Just steps to the Washington State Convention Center and the portal to Downtown, this location cannot be beat. Tucked away on a quiet corner of Union Street, this established yet unassuming building boasts spectacular units for the urban dweller. Superb loft style one bedroom condo in the Talisman. Live large in this stylish retro building perfectly located at the nexus of the Pike/ Pine corridor. Moments to Downtown, Capitol Hill and First Hill. Pop in to Tavolata for a delicious dinner with good friends. Relax on your couch and let the sun-dappled light shine in through the big leaf maple tree just outside your large picture window. Catch the Light Rail at the West Lake Station and be to the airport in record time. This mid-century modern style loft condo was way ahead of its time in the style department! Excellent use of space, soaring ceiling height, remodeled kitchen and bath, bold hardwood floors. Tranquil and serene.

There is a current window project that will be completed the end of August 2020. New windows is the entire building!

PLEASE NOTE THERE IS NO PARKING AVAILABLE AT THIS BUILDING. Parking will need to be off-site.

PLEASE CALL DEBBIE TO VIEW AT 206-999-0336
NO PETS PLEASE
NO SMOKING

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3694765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Union Street #202 have any available units?
1000 Union Street #202 has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 1000 Union Street #202 currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Union Street #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Union Street #202 pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Union Street #202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1000 Union Street #202 offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Union Street #202 offers parking.
Does 1000 Union Street #202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Union Street #202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Union Street #202 have a pool?
No, 1000 Union Street #202 does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Union Street #202 have accessible units?
No, 1000 Union Street #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Union Street #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 Union Street #202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 Union Street #202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 Union Street #202 does not have units with air conditioning.
