1000 Union Street #202

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

STUNNING RETRO ONE BEDROOM LOFT AT TALISMAN on First Hill Available August 1st,2020 - First Hill and Capitol Hill.location!! Just steps to the Washington State Convention Center and the portal to Downtown, this location cannot be beat. Tucked away on a quiet corner of Union Street, this established yet unassuming building boasts spectacular units for the urban dweller. Superb loft style one bedroom condo in the Talisman. Live large in this stylish retro building perfectly located at the nexus of the Pike/ Pine corridor. Moments to Downtown, Capitol Hill and First Hill. Pop in to Tavolata for a delicious dinner with good friends. Relax on your couch and let the sun-dappled light shine in through the big leaf maple tree just outside your large picture window. Catch the Light Rail at the West Lake Station and be to the airport in record time. This mid-century modern style loft condo was way ahead of its time in the style department! Excellent use of space, soaring ceiling height, remodeled kitchen and bath, bold hardwood floors. Tranquil and serene.



There is a current window project that will be completed the end of August 2020. New windows is the entire building!



PLEASE NOTE THERE IS NO PARKING AVAILABLE AT THIS BUILDING. Parking will need to be off-site.



PLEASE CALL DEBBIE TO VIEW AT 206-999-0336

NO PETS PLEASE

NO SMOKING



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3694765)