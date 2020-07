Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Imagine coming home to a brand-new apartment building that includes a community lounge, a fitness center, a rooftop patio and terrace, and controlled access parking all on-site. Our beautiful rooftop deck includes stunning mountain and water views, perfect for relaxing on the weekend with friends and family. Along with our wonderful community, you can expect beautiful interiors with extra closet and storage space and spacious floor plans. East Union apartments are also nearby to Capitol Hill providing a short walk or drive to Seattle University, the Swedish Hospital, and dozens of dining and shopping establishments. Contact our team today to learn more about our brand-new central district apartments for rent.