Amenities
4819 Station House Lane Available 07/01/20 Chesapeake Beach - Great 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo located in Chic's Beach! Interior features kitchen with bar opening into living/dining room with cathedral ceiling and wood-burning fireplace! Private balcony and exterior storage closet. Washer and dryer included! Rent includes water, sewer, grounds maintenance, trash removal, and assigned parking! Convenient to beaches, dining, and JEB Little Creek. Small pet negotiable with additional deposit and pet rent. Apply online at www.howardhannarentals.com
(RLNE5849601)