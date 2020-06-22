All apartments in Virginia Beach
Find more places like 4819 Station House Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Virginia Beach, VA
/
4819 Station House Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

4819 Station House Lane

4819 Station House Lane · (757) 499-5688
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Virginia Beach
See all
Northwest Virginia Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4819 Station House Lane, Virginia Beach, VA 23455
Northwest Virginia Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4819 Station House Lane · Avail. Jul 1

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1163 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
4819 Station House Lane Available 07/01/20 Chesapeake Beach - Great 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo located in Chic's Beach! Interior features kitchen with bar opening into living/dining room with cathedral ceiling and wood-burning fireplace! Private balcony and exterior storage closet. Washer and dryer included! Rent includes water, sewer, grounds maintenance, trash removal, and assigned parking! Convenient to beaches, dining, and JEB Little Creek. Small pet negotiable with additional deposit and pet rent. Apply online at www.howardhannarentals.com

(RLNE5849601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4819 Station House Lane have any available units?
4819 Station House Lane has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4819 Station House Lane have?
Some of 4819 Station House Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4819 Station House Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4819 Station House Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4819 Station House Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4819 Station House Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4819 Station House Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4819 Station House Lane does offer parking.
Does 4819 Station House Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4819 Station House Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4819 Station House Lane have a pool?
No, 4819 Station House Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4819 Station House Lane have accessible units?
No, 4819 Station House Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4819 Station House Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4819 Station House Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4819 Station House Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodshire Apartments
149 S Budding Ave
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
The Cascades
2133 Amberbrooke Way
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
South Beach
400 Eden Roc Cir
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Arbor Trace Apartment Homes
624 Suhtai Ct
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Haven Apartments & Townhomes
1870 Enterprise Ct
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
The Summer House
332 Laskin Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Sparrows Point
1301 Pine Cone Cir
Virginia Beach, VA 23453
Diamond Springs
5800 Bangor Sq
Virginia Beach, VA 23455

Similar Pages

Virginia Beach 1 BedroomsVirginia Beach 2 Bedrooms
Virginia Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsVirginia Beach Pet Friendly Places
Virginia Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Virginia BeachNortheast Virginia Beach
North Central
Level Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity