Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:58 AM

61 Apartments under $900 for rent in Virginia Beach, VA

Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
10 Units Available
Harpers Square Apartments
1401 E Intruder Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$820
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1157 sqft
Find your new home today at Harpers Square Apartments! Settle into one of our inviting one, two, three, or four bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
7 Units Available
Northwest Virginia Beach
Ridgewood Club
4594 Wicklow Pl, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$875
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1276 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
3 Units Available
Northwest Virginia Beach
Dove Landing Apartments
5301 Justin Ct #104, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$799
574 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
809 sqft
Located close to Old Dominion and Wesleyan College, this community has a pool, onsite management and a laundry facility. Units have wall-to-wall carpet, walk-in closets, dishwasher, and central heating and air.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
$
8 Units Available
Northwest Virginia Beach
Windsong Apartment Homes
2352 Windway Ln, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$865
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
817 sqft
Cable-ready homes with walk-in closets and well-equipped kitchens. Residents get access to a clubhouse, a tennis court, and a swimming pool, among other amenities. Walking distance to Chic's Beach.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
27 Units Available
Northwest Virginia Beach
Baker Crossing
631 Lake Edward Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,309
1284 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Baker Crossing in Virginia Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Virginia Beach
404 25 1/2 Street
404 25 1/2 Street, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
500 sqft
GREAT STUDIO APARTMENT. 1ST FLOOR, 3 BLOCKS TO THE OCEAN, 3 PARKING SPACES, INCLUDES WASHER/DRYER, PORCH, DRIVEWAY, WATER, YARD MAINTENANCE, LR, EAT IN KITCHEN, BR AREA & LR. PERFECT FOR 1-2 PEOPLE. PET RESTRICTIONS.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
North Central
129 South Lynnhaven Road - A
129 South Lynnhaven Road, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$850
780 sqft
OFFICE SPACE. Great space for a growing/start up business with convenient access to 264 at Lynnhaven Pkwy. Large office/conference room (14'x20'), 2 smaller offices (9'x12'), and reception area. 2nd floor, private entrance & restroom.
Results within 1 mile of Virginia Beach
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
10 Units Available
Lake Taylor
University Apartments
5801 Lowery Rd, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$865
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
957 sqft
Newly refurbished homes with updated kitchens, walk-in closets, and private patios. Community amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool, and playground. Twelve minutes from downtown Norfolk.
Results within 5 miles of Virginia Beach
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Oakdale Farms-Denby Park
Spring Creek
420 Fort Worth Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$710
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Norfolk, Spring Creek Apartments is convenient to everything! It’s close to public transportation, minutes from ODU, Naval bases, Wards Corner, Downtown Norfolk, and I-64.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
7 Units Available
Brambleton
Mission College
1300 Lead St, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$695
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic location near the best amenities. On-site features include an interactive playground, pool, and fitness center. Near good schools. Homes offer full kitchens with separate dining areas, and a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Rosemont
Oakmont North Apartments
7241 Oakmont Drive, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$805
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Oakmont North Apartments, located in Norfolk, Virginia! Stop by Oakmont North Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! We offer relaxing and comfortable two and three bedroom apartments, along with many great
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 2 at 09:35am
1 Unit Available
Bayview
East Bay Apartments
1826 Kingston Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$825
900 sqft
1826-213 Kingston Ave. Available 09/01/20 1 bedroom - 1 bath Apartment Available in September - Here is some information about our apartments. The 1 Bedroom rents for $825 a month.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 02:32pm
1 Unit Available
Indian River
Landmark Apartments
2900 Fireside Rd, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
757 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Style, comfort, and convenience intertwine seamlessly at Landmark Apartments. Our beautifully landscaped grounds host some of the finest apartments Chesapeake, VA, has available.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated May 14 at 09:43pm
1 Unit Available
Bayview
Fishermans Landing
9301 Fishermans Road, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
9301-A3 Fishermans Road Available 06/26/20 2 Bedroom at Fisherman's Landing - Welcome to Fisherman's Landing. We have a 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment that is available for move in on December 1st.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Oakdale Farms-Denby Park
326 Ashlawn Dr Apt 2
326 Ashlawn Drive, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$725
400 sqft
Cute 1 bed 1 bath with water and sewage included. upstairs apt. close to the bus line, Norfolk Bases and minutes from Granby & Southern Shopping Centers.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
South Norfolk
1135 Commerce Avenue
1135 Commerce Avenue, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
812 sqft
1135 Commerce Avenue, Chesapeake - Available NOW - Two bedroom one bath duplex located in Chesapeake. This unit is available now and ready for you to move in. This unit has a large spacious kitchen that is connected to the living room.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Glenrock
527 Glenrock Road
527 Glenrock Road, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
$800.00/mo, $800.00 security deposit, $55 app fee. 2 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom. Short walk to Military Circle, Costco, and many shopping centers. Short drive to interstates. Driveway parking. No pets. Tenant responsible for utilities.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Pinewell
9641 Norfolk Avenue
9641 Norfolk Avenue, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$800
369 sqft
Fully furnished condo unit. Across the street from the beach. Minutes from NAS,NOB and Little Creek. Golf course and public beach across from condo. Walking distance to food, entertainment, shopping. Non smoking property.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Bayview
1221 Hillside Avenue
1221 Hillside Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
700 sqft
Traditional 2 bedroom 1 bath apt. Open floor plan. Conveniently located near Naval Bases and just 1 block from beach.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
South Norfolk
1117 Poindexter Street
1117 Poindexter Street, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quaint, efficiency apartment in Chesapeake. Simple one bedroom with low rent. No pets allowed. Section 8 approved home.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Fairmont Park
3213 Flanders Avenue
3213 Flanders Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$900
741 sqft
Come see this one first! This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit has new everything! New kitchen, new cabinets, newer appliances, new luxury vinyl plank flooring and new paint.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
East Ocean View
9621 8th Bay Street
9621 8th Bay Street, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$690
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom 1 bath well maintained apt. building w/washer/dryer facility on site. Convenient to Naval Bases, Beach and shopping.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Sewells Gardens
6335 Wellington Street
6335 Wellington Street, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
735 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex with carpet and vinyl. Property has electric range and refrigerator. Newer carpet and appliances. Property will be available around 09/10/2020. Apply online @ https://remaxalliance.renttrack.com/d/apply/21271

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Park Place
2918 Gazel Street - 1
2918 Gazel Street, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$699
800 sqft
2 bedroom 1 Bath Water and Sewage included Rent 699 700 sq ft
Rent Report
Virginia Beach

July 2020 Virginia Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Virginia Beach Rent Report. Virginia Beach rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Virginia Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Virginia Beach rents increased slightly over the past month

Virginia Beach rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Virginia Beach stand at $1,100 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,323 for a two-bedroom. This is the ninth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Virginia Beach's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Virginia Beach, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.3% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,106; of the 10 largest cities in Virginia that we have data for, Arlington, Alexandria, and Chesapeake, where two-bedrooms go for $2,106, $1,872, and $1,211, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.3%, -1.2%, and -0.4%).
    • Portsmouth, Roanoke, and Virginia Beach have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Virginia Beach rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Virginia Beach, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Virginia Beach is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Virginia Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,323 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Virginia Beach's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Virginia Beach than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Virginia Beach.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.5%
    Chesapeake
    $1,010
    $1,210
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0
    0.5%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    1%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    0.2%
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

