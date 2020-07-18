3978 Aeries Way, Virginia Beach, VA 23455 Ocean Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful contemporary townhome is near the Chesapeake Bay. Large eat-in kitchen. Spacious great room with cathedral ceilings and skylights. First floor bedroom with bath. Third floor master with walk-in closet. Patio with fenced in yard. Washer and dryer are included. Apply at phillipsteam.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3978 Aeries Way have any available units?
3978 Aeries Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Virginia Beach, VA.