3978 Aeries Way
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

3978 Aeries Way

3978 Aeries Way · No Longer Available
Location

3978 Aeries Way, Virginia Beach, VA 23455
Ocean Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful contemporary townhome is near the Chesapeake Bay. Large eat-in kitchen. Spacious great room with cathedral ceilings and skylights. First floor bedroom with bath. Third floor master with walk-in closet. Patio with fenced in yard. Washer and dryer are included. Apply at phillipsteam.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3978 Aeries Way have any available units?
3978 Aeries Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Virginia Beach, VA.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3978 Aeries Way have?
Some of 3978 Aeries Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3978 Aeries Way currently offering any rent specials?
3978 Aeries Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3978 Aeries Way pet-friendly?
No, 3978 Aeries Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 3978 Aeries Way offer parking?
Yes, 3978 Aeries Way offers parking.
Does 3978 Aeries Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3978 Aeries Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3978 Aeries Way have a pool?
No, 3978 Aeries Way does not have a pool.
Does 3978 Aeries Way have accessible units?
No, 3978 Aeries Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3978 Aeries Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3978 Aeries Way has units with dishwashers.
