All apartments in Virginia Beach
Find more places like
Brenneman Farm.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Virginia Beach, VA
/
Brenneman Farm
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:30 AM

Brenneman Farm

4400 Sanibel Cir · (315) 849-4023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Virginia Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4400 Sanibel Cir, Virginia Beach, VA 23462

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 444915 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,516

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Unit 446411 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,554

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Unit 442026 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,568

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1156 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 446128 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,714

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1452 sqft

Unit 441237 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,826

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1358 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brenneman Farm.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
e-payments
online portal
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.

Brenneman Farm is the perfect combination of comfort and convenience! This wonderful community offers dynamic floor plans with luxury beyond your expectations in the heart of Town Center in Virginia Beach. Within our gated community, you will enjoy a resort-style swimming pool overlooking a pond, fitness center, community center, detached garages and elevators in all buildings! Our impressive apartment homes offer dark wood cabinets, vaulted ceilings, a garden tub, stainless steel appliances, a full size washer/dryer and many more elegant features. Relax knowing our dedicated customer service team of professionals is here to help make your house a home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $32
Deposit: $250-$500
Move-in Fees: $150 administrative fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $275
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No weight limit; breed restrictions apply

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Brenneman Farm have any available units?
Brenneman Farm has 10 units available starting at $1,516 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Brenneman Farm have?
Some of Brenneman Farm's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brenneman Farm currently offering any rent specials?
Brenneman Farm is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brenneman Farm pet-friendly?
Yes, Brenneman Farm is pet friendly.
Does Brenneman Farm offer parking?
Yes, Brenneman Farm offers parking.
Does Brenneman Farm have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Brenneman Farm offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Brenneman Farm have a pool?
Yes, Brenneman Farm has a pool.
Does Brenneman Farm have accessible units?
No, Brenneman Farm does not have accessible units.
Does Brenneman Farm have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brenneman Farm has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Woodshire Apartments
149 S Budding Ave
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
Magnolia Run
5697 Magnolia Run Cir
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Ridgewood Club
4594 Wicklow Pl
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
Arbor Trace Apartment Homes
624 Suhtai Ct
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Magnolia Chase
5700 Magnolia Chase Way
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Solace Apartments
400 S Military Hwy
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
The Summer House
332 Laskin Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Southern Pine
2520 Allie Nicole Cir
Virginia Beach, VA 23456

Similar Pages

Virginia Beach 1 BedroomsVirginia Beach 2 BedroomsVirginia Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsVirginia Beach Pet Friendly PlacesVirginia Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VAPortsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VAElizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Virginia BeachNortheast Virginia BeachNorth CentralLevel Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityCollege of William and MaryChristopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical SchoolNorfolk State University