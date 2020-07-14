Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly e-payments online portal

We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.



Brenneman Farm is the perfect combination of comfort and convenience! This wonderful community offers dynamic floor plans with luxury beyond your expectations in the heart of Town Center in Virginia Beach. Within our gated community, you will enjoy a resort-style swimming pool overlooking a pond, fitness center, community center, detached garages and elevators in all buildings! Our impressive apartment homes offer dark wood cabinets, vaulted ceilings, a garden tub, stainless steel appliances, a full size washer/dryer and many more elegant features. Relax knowing our dedicated customer service team of professionals is here to help make your house a home!