Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access lobby package receiving yoga accessible bbq/grill bike storage conference room courtyard internet cafe online portal smoke-free community

Savor The Pearl at Marina Shores, the most exclusive luxury apartment community in Virginia Beach located along the iconic waterfront of the historic Lynnhaven River. Featuring the area's largest, brand-new one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, The Pearl's long list of amenities begins with its state-of-the-art fitness center and yoga studio, soaring two-story lobby, resort-style pool, private storage and custom closets, and pet-friendly amenities. The Pearl's gorgeous, waterfront location makes it easy for you to kayak, go boating, or fish. Enjoy The Pearl's serene outdoor living spaces, go for a walk on the beach, and then come home to rinse sand from your pup's feet in our paw spa. Designed with open floor plans and coastal architecture, The Pearl's apartments pay homage to the community's historic location while far exceeding the desires of today's residents.