Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly stainless steel fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2407 Marsh Creek Available 08/01/20 2BR/2.5BA Townhouse at the Oceanfront- New Carpet and New Paint!! -

- VERY Close to the Beach!

- Open Floor plan

- Close to Oceanfront Restaurants

- Wood Burning Fireplace

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Includes Washer and Dryer

- Fenced backyard with storage space

- Wood blinds throughout



This one won't last long! Contact Leland Real Estate at 757-422-0574 to learn more!



(RLNE4221809)