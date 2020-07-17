All apartments in Chesapeake
Find more places like 1906 Willow Point Arch.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chesapeake, VA
/
1906 Willow Point Arch
Last updated June 30 2020 at 8:34 PM

1906 Willow Point Arch

1906 Willow Point Arch · (540) 625-1891
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chesapeake
See all
Greenbrier West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1906 Willow Point Arch, Chesapeake, VA 23320
Greenbrier West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 10

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1255 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
Great two story condo. Open and spacious first floor with, bar area, half bath, and laundry area. Large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, and attached full bath. Small fenced outside area with storage shed. Apply online at renterswarehouse.com $60 per adult applicant. Select Angelique Bolton as the agent when applying. Pets welcome with screening and one time pet fee between $250-$350 per pet. Lease prep fee of $150.00, and deposit due at lease signing.*Required $35 Monthly Tenant Benefit Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep every month, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24 hr maintenance call service, and much more. Close to shopping, restaurants, and interstate. Available August 10,2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 Willow Point Arch have any available units?
1906 Willow Point Arch has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chesapeake, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesapeake Rent Report.
What amenities does 1906 Willow Point Arch have?
Some of 1906 Willow Point Arch's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 Willow Point Arch currently offering any rent specials?
1906 Willow Point Arch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 Willow Point Arch pet-friendly?
Yes, 1906 Willow Point Arch is pet friendly.
Does 1906 Willow Point Arch offer parking?
No, 1906 Willow Point Arch does not offer parking.
Does 1906 Willow Point Arch have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1906 Willow Point Arch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 Willow Point Arch have a pool?
Yes, 1906 Willow Point Arch has a pool.
Does 1906 Willow Point Arch have accessible units?
No, 1906 Willow Point Arch does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 Willow Point Arch have units with dishwashers?
No, 1906 Willow Point Arch does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1906 Willow Point Arch?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Landmark Apartments
2900 Fireside Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23324
Pillars At Great Bridge
124 Fairwind Dr
Chesapeake, VA 23320
Tattersall
504 Cap Stone Arch
Chesapeake, VA 23323
Kingsbridge
13A Johnstown Crescent
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Holly Point Apartments
2540 Holly Point Blvd
Chesapeake, VA 23325
Aura at Towne Place
745 Eden Way N
Chesapeake, VA 23320
Helix Apartments
1524 Summit Pointe Drive
Chesapeake, VA 23320
Hideaway at Greenbrier
150 Coveside Ln
Chesapeake, VA 23320

Similar Pages

Chesapeake 1 BedroomsChesapeake 2 Bedrooms
Chesapeake Apartments with ParkingChesapeake Pet Friendly Places
Chesapeake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANorfolk, VANewport News, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VACarrollton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greenbrier EastGreat Bridge
Indian RiverDeep Creek North
Greenbrier WestCulpepper Landing

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity