1906 Willow Point Arch

Great two story condo. Open and spacious first floor with, bar area, half bath, and laundry area. Large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, and attached full bath. Small fenced outside area with storage shed. Apply online at renterswarehouse.com $60 per adult applicant. Select Angelique Bolton as the agent when applying. Pets welcome with screening and one time pet fee between $250-$350 per pet. Lease prep fee of $150.00, and deposit due at lease signing.*Required $35 Monthly Tenant Benefit Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep every month, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24 hr maintenance call service, and much more. Close to shopping, restaurants, and interstate. Available August 10,2020.