Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool putting green e-payments bbq/grill sauna cats allowed dogs allowed parking community garden guest suite online portal package receiving

Take a Virtual Tour Now!Holly Point Apartments in Chesapeake, Virginia was planned for inspired living. Every effort has been made to provide you with the best: the best environment, the best amenities – the best in all things that make life more pleasurable.Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Chesapeake, VA. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Greenbrier Chesapeake, with easy access to Battlefield Boulevard and Greenbrier Parkway, Holly Point apartments is just minutes away from all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that Hampton Roads has to offer.Holly Point Apartments provides its residents a wide selection of unique one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes that feature numerous exclusive community and household amenities.Come wiggle your toes in our picturesque pool, stroll alongside our scenic canal, or enjo