Amenities
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Holly Point Apartments in Chesapeake, Virginia was planned for inspired living. Every effort has been made to provide you with the best: the best environment, the best amenities – the best in all things that make life more pleasurable.Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Chesapeake, VA. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Greenbrier Chesapeake, with easy access to Battlefield Boulevard and Greenbrier Parkway, Holly Point apartments is just minutes away from all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that Hampton Roads has to offer.Holly Point Apartments provides its residents a wide selection of unique one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes that feature numerous exclusive community and household amenities.Come wiggle your toes in our picturesque pool, stroll alongside our scenic canal, or enjo