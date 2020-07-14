All apartments in Chesapeake
Holly Point Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
2540 Holly Point Blvd · (757) 663-5016
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2540 Holly Point Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23325
Indian River

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit CL2460 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1120 sqft

Unit TT321 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1120 sqft

Unit CL2438 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

See 11+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit BB2715 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1580 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Holly Point Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
car wash area
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
pool
putting green
e-payments
bbq/grill
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
community garden
guest suite
online portal
package receiving
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Holly Point Apartments in Chesapeake, Virginia was planned for inspired living. Every effort has been made to provide you with the best: the best environment, the best amenities – the best in all things that make life more pleasurable.Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Chesapeake, VA. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Greenbrier Chesapeake, with easy access to Battlefield Boulevard and Greenbrier Parkway, Holly Point apartments is just minutes away from all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that Hampton Roads has to offer.Holly Point Apartments provides its residents a wide selection of unique one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes that feature numerous exclusive community and household amenities.Come wiggle your toes in our picturesque pool, stroll alongside our scenic canal, or enjo

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 or $75 married couple
Deposit: $250 to full months rent depending on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required. Water/Sewer fee: 1 bedroom price -$50; 2 bedroom price- $75; 3 bedroom price- $90. Trash fee: $10 monthly fee
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $30 each
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $30
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Storage units $55-$120 per month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Holly Point Apartments have any available units?
Holly Point Apartments has 15 units available starting at $1,220 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chesapeake, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesapeake Rent Report.
What amenities does Holly Point Apartments have?
Some of Holly Point Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Holly Point Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Holly Point Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Holly Point Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Holly Point Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Holly Point Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Holly Point Apartments offers parking.
Does Holly Point Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Holly Point Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Holly Point Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Holly Point Apartments has a pool.
Does Holly Point Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Holly Point Apartments has accessible units.
Does Holly Point Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Holly Point Apartments has units with dishwashers.
