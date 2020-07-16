All apartments in Chesapeake
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:08 PM

1209 Claytor Court

1209 Claytor Court · (757) 418-6442
Location

1209 Claytor Court, Chesapeake, VA 23320
Kemp Woods

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1209 Claytor Court · Avail. now

$2,495

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3327 sqft

Amenities

4BD/3BA Brick Colonial in Greenbrier on private wooded cul-de-sac!! - - Spacious brick colonial in Greenbrier
- 4 bedrooms 3 fulls baths
- Formal Dining room and Living Room
- Family room with built ins and Wood Burning Fireplace
- Large eat-in kitchen with Pantry and tons of storage
- Huge FROG
- Master suite with Tub, walk-in closet
- Large room with Ceiling Fans
- Screened porch,
- Deck, oversized Private Fenced yard, 2 car garage
- Quiet Cul-de-sac

This one won't last long! Contact Leland Real Estate at 757-422-0574 to set up your showing!

(RLNE5880077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 Claytor Court have any available units?
1209 Claytor Court has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chesapeake, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesapeake Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 Claytor Court have?
Some of 1209 Claytor Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 Claytor Court currently offering any rent specials?
1209 Claytor Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 Claytor Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1209 Claytor Court is pet friendly.
Does 1209 Claytor Court offer parking?
Yes, 1209 Claytor Court offers parking.
Does 1209 Claytor Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 Claytor Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 Claytor Court have a pool?
No, 1209 Claytor Court does not have a pool.
Does 1209 Claytor Court have accessible units?
No, 1209 Claytor Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 Claytor Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1209 Claytor Court does not have units with dishwashers.
