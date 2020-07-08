The Sterling Apartment Homes

Lease Length: 6 month leases (+ $50/monthly premium) and 12 month leasesPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $99 – 1 month’s rent
Move-in Fees: $200 administrative fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: 25 lbs. full grown weight limit per pet; Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.