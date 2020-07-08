All apartments in Chesapeake
Chesapeake, VA
The Sterling Apartment Homes
The Sterling Apartment Homes

4271 Taylor Road · (832) 981-4888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4271 Taylor Road, Chesapeake, VA 23321
Western Branch North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit F3 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 794 sqft

Unit M3 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 794 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Sterling Apartment Homes.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cable included
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
cable included
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
playground
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.

When it comes to finding the perfect home location is key! At The Sterling Apartment Homes, enjoy the perks of being in the highly sought after Western Branch school district and living close to some of the best shopping and dining in the area. When you come home to The Sterling, you'll find yourself in a beautifully-landscaped community with a variety of unique features. Our community offers well-appointed one and two bedroom floor plans designed with your comfort in mind. Our attention to detail and commitment to excellence is revealed the moment you arrive!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 month leases (+ $50/monthly premium) and 12 month leases
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $99 – 1 month’s rent
Move-in Fees: $200 administrative fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: 25 lbs. full grown weight limit per pet; Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Sterling Apartment Homes have any available units?
The Sterling Apartment Homes has 2 units available starting at $1,039 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chesapeake, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesapeake Rent Report.
What amenities does The Sterling Apartment Homes have?
Some of The Sterling Apartment Homes's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Sterling Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
The Sterling Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Sterling Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, The Sterling Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does The Sterling Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, The Sterling Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does The Sterling Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Sterling Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Sterling Apartment Homes have a pool?
No, The Sterling Apartment Homes does not have a pool.
Does The Sterling Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, The Sterling Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does The Sterling Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
No, The Sterling Apartment Homes does not have units with dishwashers.
