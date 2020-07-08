Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance cable included parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub cable included carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance playground

We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.



When it comes to finding the perfect home location is key! At The Sterling Apartment Homes, enjoy the perks of being in the highly sought after Western Branch school district and living close to some of the best shopping and dining in the area. When you come home to The Sterling, you'll find yourself in a beautifully-landscaped community with a variety of unique features. Our community offers well-appointed one and two bedroom floor plans designed with your comfort in mind. Our attention to detail and commitment to excellence is revealed the moment you arrive!