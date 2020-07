Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible dog park elevator parking pool 24hr maintenance e-payments bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed gym clubhouse courtyard internet access internet cafe racquetball court sauna

Take a stroll down memory lane when less time was spent commuting to and from work, and more quality time was spent connecting to all the convenient comforts of home. The Citizen at Shirlington Village brings this experience back to the extended Washington, D.C. metro area, with a refreshed take on modern apartment living. Offering a selection of expertly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes, The Citizen at Shirlington Village quietly convenes charmed suburban living with the vibrancy of downtown accessibility. Although downtown Washington, D.C. is readily accessible by public transit, many residents flock to the picturesque shopping, dining, and entertainment opportunities of Arlington, Virginia, specifically within the Shirlington Village community.