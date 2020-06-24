All apartments in Arlington
916 N DANIEL STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

916 N DANIEL STREET

916 North Daniel Street · No Longer Available
Location

916 North Daniel Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
clubhouse
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Beautiful Queen Anne, Four Square home available for rent. This gem is in the heart of Lyon Park, is the perfect blend of old and new. Gorgeous classic home, nestled on a quiet street in popular Lyon Park, walking distance to the urban village of Clarendon. The metro, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Cafe Mocha, the Lyon Park Community Center and the whole orange line corridor are all minutes away by bike, foot or car! Four bedrooms on upper level. 4th floor is small. There is attic space for storage. Basement is a cellar and has limited storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 N DANIEL STREET have any available units?
916 N DANIEL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 916 N DANIEL STREET have?
Some of 916 N DANIEL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 N DANIEL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
916 N DANIEL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 N DANIEL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 916 N DANIEL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 916 N DANIEL STREET offer parking?
No, 916 N DANIEL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 916 N DANIEL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 916 N DANIEL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 N DANIEL STREET have a pool?
No, 916 N DANIEL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 916 N DANIEL STREET have accessible units?
No, 916 N DANIEL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 916 N DANIEL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 916 N DANIEL STREET has units with dishwashers.
