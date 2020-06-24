916 N DANIEL STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven Property Amenities clubhouse

Beautiful Queen Anne, Four Square home available for rent. This gem is in the heart of Lyon Park, is the perfect blend of old and new. Gorgeous classic home, nestled on a quiet street in popular Lyon Park, walking distance to the urban village of Clarendon. The metro, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Cafe Mocha, the Lyon Park Community Center and the whole orange line corridor are all minutes away by bike, foot or car! Four bedrooms on upper level. 4th floor is small. There is attic space for storage. Basement is a cellar and has limited storage.