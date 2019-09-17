913 S OAK STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Close to the Pentagon, DC and Crystal City. Home with amazing views! All-brick home with 3 parking spaces, fenced yard, direct view of the Air Force Memorial and more. More than 1300 sq ft of living space, hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen, new bath, spacious walk-up attic (can be a 3rd bedroom), new A/C. Walking distance to the Pentagon, Metro, bus stop, and shops at Pentagon Row. Close to the Mount Vernon bike path and adjacent to Arlington National Cemetery. Short walk to Henderson Hall; 10-minute drive to DCA. Close to grocery stores, restaurants, Costco. Home backs to open space. Perfect yard for gardening, picnicking, or just enjoying views of the memorials. Fresh paint and new, stainless steel refrigerator.