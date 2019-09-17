All apartments in Arlington
Last updated November 24 2019 at 8:27 AM

913 S OAK STREET

913 South Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

913 South Oak Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Foxcroft Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Close to the Pentagon, DC and Crystal City. Home with amazing views! All-brick home with 3 parking spaces, fenced yard, direct view of the Air Force Memorial and more. More than 1300 sq ft of living space, hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen, new bath, spacious walk-up attic (can be a 3rd bedroom), new A/C. Walking distance to the Pentagon, Metro, bus stop, and shops at Pentagon Row. Close to the Mount Vernon bike path and adjacent to Arlington National Cemetery. Short walk to Henderson Hall; 10-minute drive to DCA. Close to grocery stores, restaurants, Costco. Home backs to open space. Perfect yard for gardening, picnicking, or just enjoying views of the memorials. Fresh paint and new, stainless steel refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 S OAK STREET have any available units?
913 S OAK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 913 S OAK STREET have?
Some of 913 S OAK STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 S OAK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
913 S OAK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 S OAK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 913 S OAK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 913 S OAK STREET offer parking?
Yes, 913 S OAK STREET offers parking.
Does 913 S OAK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 913 S OAK STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 S OAK STREET have a pool?
No, 913 S OAK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 913 S OAK STREET have accessible units?
No, 913 S OAK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 913 S OAK STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 913 S OAK STREET has units with dishwashers.
